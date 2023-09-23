Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fashion fact: There’s nothing like revamping your style for the new season. Once you’ve loaded up on chunky knits and street-style approved dresses to usher in fall, you’ll need to add a few cozy essentials to the lineup. As it turns out, palazzo pants are the ideal hybrid of style and comfort. The wide-leg lounge pants are relaxed enough to rock during your next yoga sesh and sufficiently versatile to team with collared shirts and blouses when it’s time to head to the office. With that in mind, we couldn’t help but scope out these top-rated pants on Amazon.
Read ahead to get the scoop on these trendy treats that shoppers are buzzing about!
Get the ODODOS Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2023, but are subject to change.
ODODOS’ Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants are made from 92% rayon and 8% spandex, so you know they’re extra breathable and stretchy. This is optimal if you plan to make these part of your workout attire! Along with a lightweight material, these palazzo pants are available in 12 shades with the most adorable (and expressive) names — like peanut, brownie and army. You can also snag them in go-to loungewear shades like black, white and heather grey. Simply put, there’s something for every shopper!
While palazzo pants from other brands may tend to ring in on the more expensive side, you can nab these fall essentials for under $30. What a steal!
And, yes, if you were wondering, these pants come complete with two functional pockets deep enough to store your necessities. Phone, keys, wallet? They all can fit comfortably without any potential of slipping out.
Naturally, we look to reviewers ahead of purchasing, and more than 1,200 Amazon shoppers gave these palazzo pants a 5-star rating. According to satisfied customers across the country, will likely become your go-to bottoms no matter where your day takes you. Shoppers are raving about how “comfortable” these pants are and how “perfectly” they fit. “Love these pants, bought three colors,” one repeat customer wrote. Another dished about how versatile they are. “Super comfy — easy to dress up or down,” the reviewer explained. So, don’t be afraid to wear these pants when you want a more polished look. After all, they’re bound to be a hit for any occasion!
