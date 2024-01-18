Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Although it’s very brisk and frigid outside, the sun has still made its bright appearance known. If you’re looking for a new pair of shades to keep the rays at bay while elevating your attire, then we have some news for you! Olivia Wilde, the House and Don’t Worry Darling star, was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week sporting this versatile pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Known for her acting chops, Wilde has also become renowned for developing a cool and casual style when she’s not on a red carpet. It’s relatable and chic!
The Ray-Ban Rbr0502s Wayfarer Reverse Square Sunglasses have the potential to become your new favorite pair of shades. This silhouette features a bio-acetate square frame with dark green concave bio-nylon lenses. These lenses come coated with 100% UV protection and use concave shaping for the sharpest and most accurate vision. Read on for more!
Get the Ray-Ban Rbr0502s Wayfarer Reverse Square Sunglasses for $193 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.
By using bio-nylon lenses with a 41% carbon content and a bio-acetate frame with 67% bio-based carbon content to create these sunglasses, Ray-Ban ushers in a more sustainable option compared to competitors. Also, they come in two widths and six color options. Variety!
Of course, it goes without saying that styling sunglasses is an easy feat. You can throw these on with your favorite casual jeans or your most efficient gym outfit — it’s completely up to you!
Although Ray-Ban has millions of fans globally, one Amazon reviewer noted, “The reverse Wayfarer is one of the most fashionable Ray-Ban sunglasses. The overall quality of the product is excellent, although it appears that the coating may not possess sufficient resistance against alcohol-based liquids, based on my understanding of it. I have an intense love for this product and would highly recommend it to anybody seeking an alternative to the conventional Wayfarer Ray-Ban Sunglasses, particularly if they are experiencing a sense of weariness or boredom.”
If you want a stylish pair of sunglasses, these Ray-Ban shades have the Olivia Wilde seal of approval. Shop now for an instant eyewear upgrade!
