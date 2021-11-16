This Olivia Wilde-Approved Cream Highlighter Is Key to a Natural Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we look back, we’re not sure how we ever did our makeup without any highlight. It’s such a vital part in our routine now, whether we’re going for full glam or a no-makeup makeup look. The latter look can be a little tricky though when our highlight is so glittery.

We love a little glitter on New Year’s Eve or fun nights out with friends, but when it comes to daily life, we want to chill a little bit with the sparkle — especially if there’s already some in our eyeshadow. We’re not trying to look like we stepped off a stage and right into our office or coffee shop. That’s why we love highlighters like the RMS Luminizer. Olivia Wilde is a fan as well!

Get the RMS Beauty Luminizer at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom!

Wilde broke down her natural beauty routine for Vogue a few years ago, demonstrating her go-to process for morning skincare and makeup and revealing her favorite products. This RMS fan-favorite made the cut! “A little bit of highlighter,” she said. “I really like this RMS. Just a little bit of that,” she continues, swirling her finger over the product and then applying it to her cheekbones and Cupid’s bow.

This highlighter comes in a non-greasy cream form, made to melt into your skin rather than sit on top of it. It aims to create a “light-reflective, dewy glow” for a more subtle highlight that makes it look like you’re glowing from within rather than piling products onto your face. It even contains organic coconut and castor seed oils to nourish skin!

Even more amazing is that this highlighter is free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone, talc, gluten, GMOs and soy. It’s cruelty-free too, and it comes in 100% recyclable packaging with a glass jar. Now this is what clean beauty is all about!

There are multiple ways you can use this luminizer to bring “light and life” to your skin. Target the highest points of your cheekbones like Wilde, or use it for targeted eye application. Try applying some to the point of the brow’s arch to lift, the eyelid just above the lashline and the inner corner of the eye for a brightening effect!

For lips, you can apply to the Cupid’s bow like Wilde or even press a small amount into the center of your top and bottom lips for a soft sheen. You could even apply this all over your body! Try blending it down the outer edge of your arms and the center of your legs, or buffing it onto your collarbones, shoulders and shoulder blades if you’re wearing something more low-cut.

This luminizer comes in multiple shades, so grab your fave today — and maybe a second for a holiday gift!

