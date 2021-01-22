Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New year, new bag! As we adjust to 2021, we’re taking stock of our closets. Once we’ve gotten rid of any excess baggage, we’re starting fresh. That means new sweaters, new shoes and (of course) new purses. With a slew of options on the market, it can be hard to know where to start. Allow Us to help you out!

Why Shop for Purses and Handbags Under $200?

We know, we know: It’s almost a silly question. Who wouldn’t want to snag a new bag for a relatively affordable price tag? There are countless reasons why shopping for a purse on a budget is a wise move. Obviously, times are tough and not everyone has the money to splurge on a high-end designer bag at the moment. You can always save up if you have a specific holy grail bag in mind and eventually treat yourself, but there are so many other great designer options out there that simply aren’t as expensive.

That’s precisely why we picked the $200 mark to cap off our price range — while it’s not necessarily cheap, it’s completely reasonable for many fashionistas. After all, a purse is an investment — you don’t want to skimp in the quality department and end up with a handbag that quickly falls apart and needs to be replaced. But there’s no need to take out a second mortgage and scoop up a Chanel bag. There are plenty of amazing offerings that truly won’t break the bank! Besides, many of the below retailers offer interest-free payment services like Klarna or Afterpay if you’re looking to space out your payments. Above all, it’s crucial to remember that many brands charge a premium because of their name recognition. We’ve looked beyond that to find the best deals!

Who Are You Shopping For?

There’s a good chance you aren’t browsing for yourself here. We feel that $200 is an appropriate price point for a nice and thoughtful gift. If that’s the case, we’ve selected the following bags based on different styles and purposes. Whether you’re in the market to upgrade your current collection or you’re looking to impress someone special in your life, we’ve got you covered! If you have a friend’s birthday coming up or want to get a gift for mom just because she deserves it, one of these bestselling purses will surely make their day. From the aspiring influencer to the most practical shopper around, there’s something for everyone in the round-up below.

How Can You Find the Best Deals for Purses and Handbags Under $200?

Scouring the sale section from any retailer is the obvious move here, but we decided to highlight classic styles that won’t look dated after just one season of regular use. While they are full of surprise steals, sale sections tend to be flooded with items that were trendy at one point, but are now discounted to make room for the season’s new styles. We filtered our searches to adhere to our price range, and also made sure that they will go the distance in the style department as well. Whether you’re returning to the office and searching for a bag that can transport your everyday essentials or you’re hoping to make a splash with a designer clutch at a family function, look no further. We’ve done the dirty work for you by exploring some of the world’s most beloved retailers in order to compose this list. Keep reading — and always remember to secure the bag!

Our absolute favorite handbags and purses are:

Best Classic Handbag

Baguette bags are everywhere right now thanks to designers like Fendi and Prada, but they’re definitely not a fleeting trend. Carrie Bradshaw would be so proud! When you stay true to this style’s classic look like Coach does with their Swinger 20, you’re going to wear this bag for many years to come.

Get the Swinger 20 purse with free shipping for $150, available from Coach!

Best Leather Handbag

This purse from Kate Spade is the perfect carryall that you can use for work or travel. It fits everything that you’ll need during a busy day of running errands, and you can wear it in two different ways so that you feel comfortable at all times!

Get the Kate Spade Grove Street Carli with free shipping for $189, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Small Purse

This bag is a bit on the funkier side, but we are obsessed with leopard and couldn’t resist adding this purse into the mix! The compact shape of the Marc Jacobs bag is ideal when you don’t have a lot to carry. And yet, it’s still surprisingly spacious. This is made for the trendiest person in your life!

Get The Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Leopard-Print Canvas Camera Bag with free shipping for $175, available from Saks Fifth Avenue!

Best Stylish Purse

This bag from Tory Burch has been around for a number of years, and it’s not going anywhere. The black-on-black design gives it a sleek and sophisticated vibe that will look stylish with any outfit — including basic joggers and a crewneck! We also love this smaller version of the classic large tote, which is optimal for everyday wear.

Get the Tory Burch Mini Ella Patent Leather-Trimmed Nylon Tote with free shipping for $178, available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Best Unique Handbag

With everything that this bag has going on, the mixed materials and details work together to create its adorable look! We have never seen a purse that looks like this option, and it’s a serious statement-maker.

Get the Kurt Geiger London Mini Kensington-X Tweed Shoulder Bag with free shipping for $135, available at Nordstrom!

Best Purse for Mom

Busy moms need a reliable bag to carry all of their daily must-haves, which is why we suggest Longchamp’s classic Le Pliage tote! It has plenty of room and is made from seriously durable materials — not to mention that it’s one of the most iconic totes to come onto the scene in decades.

Get the Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote with free shipping for $145, available at Nordstrom!

Best Organizational Handbag

This leather bag is compact, and has tons of slip pockets and compartments to keep all of your items organized. No more misplacing your lip gloss or keys, because everything you’re carrying can have its own dedicated place in this purse.

Get the S-ZONE Medium Women’s Genuine Leather Crossbody Bag for prices starting at $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Zip-Up Purse

We typically see that purses with this type of look don’t include a zipper, which is why we were thrilled to see that this Madewell version does! The zipper keeps all of your items safe and secure, which is important when traveling and walking around in big cities.

Get the Madewell The Small Transport Crossbody Bag with free shipping for $158, available at Nordstrom!

Best Crossbody Purse

We adore the sporty look that this super small crossbody has! It has just enough space to fit your essentials — phone, small wallet, keys and some lip balm. It’s a perfect purse for running errands or for casual walks in the park.

Get the MZ Wallace Micro Crosby Crossbody Bag with free shipping for $135, available at Nordstrom!

Best No-Strap Handbag

Belt bags are fantastic because they leave you totally hands-free! This one from Coach is so much more that your typical fanny pack. It has a sleek look that will win you some style points with any outfit you pair it with.

Get the Cargo Belt Bag with free shipping for $175, available from Coach!

Best Statement Purse

If this fully sequin-covered Rebecca Minkoff purse doesn’t grab your attention, we don’t know what will! It makes the cutest sparkly statement, and has that classic baguette shape that we’re so in love with.

Get the Rebecca Minkoff Edie Sequins Baguette with free shipping for $198, available from Saks Fifth Avenue!

