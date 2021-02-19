This Pullover’s Retro Design Is Infinitely Cool for 2021

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion trends always come back into style, right? Well, not all of them. Some are better left in the past. The ones that do come back around do so because they deserve to. Certain color combos, cuts and patterns were simply made to span decades. In fact, going a little retro with your outfit can totally be the key to upgrading your modern style!

Take this lightweight pullover, for example. Let the wide neckline fall off one shoulder for an ‘80s-inspired vibe, and check out the colors to discover some ‘70s flair. The chevron pattern is old school too, as this style became a hit back in the ‘50s. Luckily, this piece is available to buy in our current decade, and for a great price!

Get the Paitluc Long Sleeve Pullover Sweatshirt in Wave Multicolor for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is soft and drapey. It’s a loungewear-worthy piece that can be worn for so much more than movie marathons or working from home. Rock it with a pair of jeans and mid-calf boots, and try adding on a fedora to really pull the look together. You can always layer with a corduroy jacket or even long trench if the weather calls for it!

For warmer weather, we’re not letting this sweatshirt stay in the closet until it’s absolutely sweltering out. We’re giving it a half tuck into our short shorts, grabbing a pair of cute mesh socks and some low-rise canvas sneakers. We could also dress it up a little by switching the shorts for a skirt and the shoes and socks for heeled sandals!

Want to see some other cool, retro-inspired designs available on Amazon? We couldn’t help ourselves from picking out a few more for you to look through:

