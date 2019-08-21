Reviewers Say These Pants Master ‘Casual Comfort’ And They’re on Sale





The most wearable pants in our closet? Denim, of course. It doesn’t matter if they’re cropped, straight, flared or boot — you name it, we’re probably wearing it. But why? There’s nothing like a pair of denim that fits just right. It’s a complete gamechanger. It can be dressed up or dressed down and can be worn all day, any day.

It’s true, our hearts belong to denim so it’s no wonder we always want more, especially when we can stray away from our tried-and-true blue denim jeans. This dreamy denim is fun and flashy and comes in two sensational shades. What’s better than that? This pair is marked down at Nordstrom, too!

See it: Grab a pair of the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants (originally $68) now with prices starting at just $40, available at Nordstrom!

The Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Pant is perfect according to so many reviewers! One reviewer raves that it’s the “one staple we all need” while so many reviewers are obsessing over how well the fit is on these pants.

This pant is crafted from a cotton, polyester, rayon, spandex blend resulting in a material that stretches to our body. It’s designed with Ab-solution technology that’s absolutely amazing. The high-waisted top will cover and conceal all of those problematic midsections in addition to shaping, smoothing and lifting every other part of our bodies in all the right ways. One reviewer loved how it molded to their body and highlighted their “curvier fit” and another said it’s the most “flattering of fits” they’ve ever experienced.

We also love the two sensational shades these pants come available in. First, there’s “Lavendar Dust” and it’s the prettiest pastel purple hue ever. One reviewer loved how “subtle and soft” this shade was, deeming it “perfect for spring and summer.” Another reviewer loved these pants so much, they were planning their outfits out already. We can relate here. The shopper’s recommendations? A sneaker during the day and a sandal to transition into at night. We can’t help but think this is a winning combination. The shorter length at the hem is perfect for highlighting any shoe in our closet.

The “Crystal Pink” color option is just as marvelous! It’s a much more muted pink and looks more like an off-white hue that’s better than your average khaki. It’s a great neutral we can wear just like we do any of the basics already in our closets. According to the reviewers, it’s best in the fall or winter seasons. Why? So many of them claim that it’s a great alternative to the traditional winter white or cream and we most certainly agree.

For fall, pair with a little white bootie and a long-sleeve T-shirt. Transition into the colder months by adding a cable-knit sweater and peacoat. It’s the perfect shade to stand out stylishly.

Reviewers can’t get enough of these “fun and fitted” pants and many of them couldn’t resist picking up in both color options. It’s no surprise since this dreamy denim is the major upgrade our closets are all in desperate need of!

