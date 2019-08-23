



We’re always looking for ways to make our skin look better. Sometimes it can be difficult to find which products work for your skin type, and once we find those products that work for Us, we become fiercely loyal to them.

But there are times when we want to change up our routines and try out something new, which can be scary at times. Well, you don’t have to feel nervous about giving this top-rated toner a try, and you can still pick it up on sale right now!

See it: Get the Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (originally $30) for $24 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

This Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is the perfect way to spice up your coveted skincare routine. If you’re looking to amp up your skin’s natural beauty, this product just might do the trick. And you can get it on sale at Dermstore right now!

Dermstore is an amazing one-stop-shop for all things related to skincare. The website is celebrating its 25th anniversary as well as the relaunch of their site by offering up a ton of products at a discount, including this toner. You can order it now for 20% off its original price by entering the code “CELEBRATE” at checkout. But act fast! This sale is ending soon, so pick it up while you still can!

This exfoliating toner is designed to boost your skin tone to reveal a healthy and natural glow. It contains salicylic acid as the exfoliating agent which can help promote faster skin cell regeneration which minimizes the appearance of blemishes, redness, large pores and wrinkles.

This exfoliating toner also contains green tea, which can soothe skin inflammation and helps protect it against pollutants and other elements that can irritate the skin. It’s the perfect product that can both fight stubborn blemishes yet soothe it to keep redness away.

See it: Get the Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (originally $30) for $24 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

Shoppers are absolutely loving this stuff and are leaving rave reviews. With nearly 250 reviews on Dermstore’s site, this Paula’s Choice toner has earned a five-star rating and 91% of customers have rated it four stars or higher, which basically means that you can’t go wrong with this product.

One reviewer wrote that they had only been using this product for 3 days and felt compelled enough to leave it a review. They say that they’ve “been dealing with blackheads and minor bumps” and that this toner “cleared up both of those up in days.”

Another shopper called this product a “staple toner” and said that it gives them an “an instant poreless facelift” and that “over time it will brighten your dark spots and even your skin.” Others say that they were “shocked” and “in disbelief” at how quickly and effectively this toner has helped their skin. One even said that they’ve “never felt more confident in my skin.” Who doesn’t want to feel more confident? We definitely like the sound of that!

You can use this toner just as you would use any toner that you have in your bathroom. All you have to do is take about a dime-sized amount and dispense that onto a cotton ball or bad and swipe it over clean, freshly-washed skin. Just be careful around the eye area — while it’s safe to use around the eyes you don’t want this product touching your eyelids or lower lash line. Follow with your favorite moisturizer and you’re all set!

Most reviewers say that they use this toner at night, but you can. Also, use it in your morning skincare routine as well! Just make sure to apply a moisturizer with SPF over it before you head out the door. If all of this sounds great to you, act now and pick up this toner on sale while you still can!

See it: Get the Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (originally $30) for $24 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

Not what you need? Check out other products from Paula’s Choice and the rest of the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!