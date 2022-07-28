These Oil-Absorbing Pore Strips Show a Visible Difference After Just 1 Use

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pore strips have been around for ages — since 1997, in fact! When they first launched in the United States, they became the bestselling skincare product during the same year — and they have remained a mainstay in millions of beauty routines ever since. We’ve all seen or used the classic pore strip before, which promises to draw out both blackheads and whiteheads along the T-zone, but the product has since undergone a serious evolution.

There’s a new type of pore strip which does things a bit differently than the traditional version. Peace Out’s pore strips focus on absorbing oil out from the nose and forehead at a more gradual pace, and the results you may see after just one session may truly shock you!

Plenty of pore strips instruct you to leave the product on for about 15 or 20 minutes, but this pore strip allows you to keep it in place for up to six hours — or even overnight! They’re described as a “two-in-one” pore strip because they can help to unclog pores and potentially minimize the chance of said pores from clogging up in the future!

They utilize hydrocolloid polymer technology to help extract dirt and excess oils on the T-zone (along with dead skin cells) to reveal a cleaner complexion. At the same time, DMAE is working to help shrink the pool of your pores, while the added retinol helps improve the skin texture as a pore-clogging preventative measure. We don’t think we’ve seen a pore strip that’s as multi-faceted as this one!

The strip is made from a flexible material that’s translucent in color, so you’ll barely even feel it while it’s stuck onto the skin. Each set comes with four strips that are shaped for the nose, plus four rectangular strips for the forehead or chin. Take the tacky side and apply it after washing and patting your face dry — and that’s it! You can sleep in these strips or sit back and relax for at least four hours before gently removing one from the skin.

You’ll immediately notice just how much gunk you sucked out of your pores on the strips, and though it’s a bit gross, it’s certainly satisfying! If you haven’t had luck with typical pore strips in the past, this version may be the one that will finally leave you with the results you want. Peace out!

See it: Get the Oil-Absorbing Pore Strips for $19 at Peace Out!

