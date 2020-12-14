12 Pearl-Embellished Tops That Effortlessly Nail Holiday Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t feel like wearing a dress to your holiday gathering this year — be it in-person or on Zoom? We feel you! A festive frock isn’t always the move — they can be uncomfortable at times, and they aren’t necessarily warm. Considering how much time we’ve spent in loungewear lately, it’s only natural to want to keep the momentum going!

Good news: Wearing a sweatshirt instead of a dress is now a possibility! There are plenty of options out there which are far more elegant than a basic pullover. The secret? Pearl embellishments! From classic cardigans to cropped sweaters, read on for more pearl fabulosity. Get ready to be the best-dressed guest — even if you’re only visible from the waist up on FaceTime!

This Cropped Sweatshirt

If you’re all about athleisure, then you’ve met your match with this cute cropped number!

Get the Romwe Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Scalloped Hem Crop Tops Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Long Open-Front Cardigan

The tiny pearls on the sleeves of this sweater are divine!

Get the Floerns Women’s Open Front Pearl Beading Lantern Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Geometric Sweater

We adore how the pearls on blend in perfectly with the ivory color of this knit. Plus, the zig-zag graphic adds a festive touch!

Get the ebossy Women’s Crewneck Raglan Sleeve Zig Zag Stripe Pearl Embellished Sweater for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Puff-Sleeve Turtleneck

The puffy sleeves on this sweater already make it stand out, and the pearls send it over the top!

Get the Romwe Women’s Elegant Puff Long Sleeve Pearl/Solid Stand Collar Keyhole Back Slim Fit Blouse for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Short-Sleeve Knit Top

This top is essentially a short-sleeve version of the previous piece. You can wear it under a cardigan now, and solo once the spring rolls around!

Get the Romwe Women’s Elegant Pearl Embellished Puff Short Sleeve Embroidered Blouse for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Casual Sweater

We love the trendy lantern sleeves on this sweater.

Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Chunky Sweater for prices starting at just $43, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Twist-Tie V-Neck Sweater

This is a garment that will turn heads. It has a gorgeous open back that’s instantly captivating!

Get the Sexyshine Women’s Casual V Neck Criss Cross Backless Long Batwing Sleeve Loose Knitted Sweater for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sophisticated Swing Blouse

This flattering top would look fairly standard without the pearls, but they take it from plain to precious!

Get the ROMWE Women’s Plus Elegant Pearls Beaded Long Sleeve Blouse Top for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Silky Chiffon Blouse

If you’re a fan of the romantic look, this feminine top is a must-have.

Get the Floerns Women’s Beading Long Bell Sleeve Chiffon Blouse Tops for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Elegant Knit Wrap

This wrap knit is super cozy, and the pearls provide a touch of flair.

Get the MELIFLUOS Women’s Shawl Wrap Poncho Ruana Cape for prices starting at just $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Classic Crewneck Sweater

This sweater is comfy and reliable, but the delicate pearls make it major.

Get the kensie Women’s Pearl Embellished Sweater for prices starting at just $61, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Mesh Top

This top may be slightly risqué, but if you wear it with a tank top underneath, the ‘fit will surely be a hit!

Get the WDIRARA Women’s Glitter Sheer See Through Short Sleeve Mesh Top for prices starting at just $15, available on Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

