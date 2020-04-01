This Multipurpose UV Light Sanitizer Cleans So Many Hard-to-Reach Places

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

Let’s just go ahead and state the obvious: Technology is simply amazing. Things we never thought possible are now all of a sudden part of our daily routines. The gadgets and innovative products that are readily available on the market today have the power to make our lives a whole lot easier — and we don’t take it for granted. And it’s not just computers and smartphones! Even simple and essential chores like keeping the house spick and span can be executed better with the help of some modern tools.

With that in mind, we just discovered this UV light sanitizer on Amazon that can truly help assist in cleaning and sanitizing so many items and areas — especially hard-to-reach spots. It’s an incredibly effective device that’s worth having on hand!

Get the Esnow UV Light Mini Sanitizer Travel Wand with free shipping for prices starting at just $43, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

So, how exactly does this work? The Esnow UV Light Mini Sanitizer Travel Wands employs the UVC band light (there are multiple types of UV light, FYI) to help eliminate invisible dirt and germs. Many of the unwanted particles on commonly touched items are ones that we can’t even see, and that’s what makes this device so impactful. The light in question can penetrate nooks and crevices that are otherwise nearly impossible to tackle, which is exactly why this piqued our interest.

The possibilities are endless, but you can use this on remote controls, keyboards, cell phones and tablets, mugs and glasses, door handles and pretty much everything in between. You can even use it on makeup brushes (which is major), and multiple Amazon reviewers said that this actually is perfect for cleaning aquariums and fishtanks. We would suggest some extra research if you’re exploring the nautical cleansing realm, but it’s good to know that it’s so versatile! If you suspect that a surface needs a little extra TLC, it definitely can’t hurt to swipe this UV light over it. There’s no such thing as too clean!

Get the Esnow UV Light Mini Sanitizer Travel Wand with free shipping for prices starting at just $43, available on Amazon! Get it as soon as April 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Convenience is key with this item. In fact, this is a portable UV light that you can charge using a USB cord, which is included with the package. It’s important to keep the light away from your eyes or skin, as it does have the potential to cause damage or uncomfortable burning sensations. If you’re all about keeping your space as fresh and clean as possible, then this tool may be the piece to purchase right now!

See it: Get the Esnow UV Light Mini Sanitizer Travel Wand with free shipping for prices starting at just $43, available on Amazon! Get it as soon as April 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Esnow and shop all of the tools and home improvement products available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!