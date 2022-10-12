11 of the Best Celebrity-Loved Products on Sale for Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Prime Day (or the Prime Early Access Sale) is a wonderful time to grab those luxury beauty and fashion items that have been sitting on your wish list for months or even years. The deals are too good!

Luckily, Amazon has plenty of celebrity-loved products marked down for the occasion too, so we wanted to highlight 11 of the best for you to check out!

This Exfoliating Mask

Miranda Kerr, supermodel and founder of Kora Organics, has compared this Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask to an “at-home facial in a tube”!

Was $50 On Sale: $38 You Save 24% See it!

This Dramatic Mascara

Want long, fabulous lashes? Princess Kate allegedly loves this line from L’oreal for a smokey eye look!

Was $29 On Sale: $27 You Save 7% See it!

These Cryo Sticks

Kyle Richards once raved about these cooling cryo sticks, saying they “feel like a miracle”!

Was $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See it!

These Classic Sneakers

This Adidas style is so popular, you’ve seen it on celebs including Meghan Markle and Kylie Jenner!

Was $85 On Sale: $67 You Save 21% See it!

This Lip-Plumping Gloss

This hydrating lip gloss is a must for plumping your pout. It was spotted as an integral part of Jennifer Aniston‘s beauty prep for The Morning Show!

Was $27 On Sale: $19 You Save 30% See it!

This Daily Peel

Skip the chemical peels and try these ever-popular peel pads instead! Lily Aldridge uses them as part of her post-flight skincare routine! Also on sale in other sizes!

Was $150 On Sale: $120 You Save 20% See it!

This Dry Shampoo

Have you ever tried dry shampoo in powder form? Elizabeth Olsen loves this one to help maintain her voluminous waves!

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it!

These Sunglasses

You can’t go wrong with Ray-Bans, especially when you’re grabbing the same aviator style worn by Jennifer Aniston!

Was $178 On Sale: $134 You Save 25% See it!

This Silk Cami

Jessica Alba added this silk cami to a list she personally curated for Amazon last year featuring her favorites in fashion, beauty, home and more!

Was $55 On Sale: $46 You Save 16% See it!

This Texture Spray

Want hair like Hailey Bieber? Duh! The beauty icon uses this texture spray when prepping for date nights out with husband Justin Bieber!

Was $32 On Sale: $22 You Save 31% See it!

This Shampoo

A sale on Olaplex! Say no more! This bond maintenance shampoo was even behind Jennifer Lopez’s hair in her “Medicine” music video!

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Not done shopping? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more Prime Day goodness!

