Prime Day is coming to a close, and while we’re sad to see it go, we’re still milking the sale event for all of the best deals before time runs out. We’ve shopped for a slew of practical pieces so far — think home decor, useful gadgets and so much more. But let’s end Prime Day with a bang and snag a little fashion treat for ourselves!

We’re in the mood to pick up a new purse for the summer season, and we’ve rounded up the top options to shop. Keep reading to score these incredible prices now!

This Chic Top Handle Bag

This adorable purse can be worn as a handbag or in a crossbody style, and we adore the blush nude hue!

Get the ALDO Women’s Jerilini Top Handle Bag (originally $58) on sale for just $40 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Trendy Summer Bag

We’ve seen bags like this all over Instagram, and you can score one for yourself at a great price!

Get the Vintga Bamboo Bags for Women (originally $38) on sale for just $30 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Adorable Sparkly Bag

Add some sparkle to any look with this fully-encrusted rhinestone purse!

Get the Montana West Crystal Rhinestone Crossbody Bag (originally $30) on sale for just $21 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Cute Straw Bag

We’re obsessed with the scarf accent on this summery straw purse!

Get the XMeng Rattan Bags for Women (originally $32) on sale for just $26 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Sleek Leather Tote

This tote is absolutely classic and ideal for work or a weekend trip!

Get the Kattee Genuine Leather Vintage Tote (originally $90) on sale for just $45 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Nautical Striped Tote

We love the striped look of this tote that’s made for the summertime!

Get the ALDO Women’s Pentir Tote Bag (originally $65) on sale for just $41 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Ultra-Functional Beach Tote

This mesh beach bag comes with a cooler on the bottom where you can keep drinks and snacks chilled!

Get the Yodo Beach Tote Bag with Insulated Cooler (originally $25) on sale for just $20 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Bright Printed Beach Tote

This is a timeless canvas beach bag and it’s available in tons of fun tropical prints!

Get the Genovega Extra Large Waterproof Canvas Beach Bag (originally $34) on sale for just $27 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Classic Duffle Bag

A duffle is a solid lightweight bag for travel, and we’re loving the the black-and-white marble print!

Get the BLUBOON Sport Gym Duffle Travel Bag (originally $30) on sale for just $22 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Weekender Bag

You’re not going to find a sturdy weekender bag for a more affordable price than this!

Get the MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag (originally $80) on sale for just $35 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Layered Makeup and Jewelry Case

This doesn’t just store your makeup — this bag also has a bottom layer that keeps all of your jewelry safe and secure!

Get the DIMJ Makeup Bag and Jewelry Bag (originally $17) on sale for just $13 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Handy Organizational Bag

You can hang this bag up so that everything you need while getting ready is on display and within reach!

Get the NISHEL 4 Sections Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Organizer (originally $28) on sale for just $22 during Amazon Prime Day!

