Hundreds of Amazon Reviewers Swear by This Quick Root Touch-Up

Scared of touching up your own roots? We get it! Dealing with permanent hair dye is not for everyone — and must be used with caution! If you aren’t experienced in working with these particular products, it’s likely that a professional hair stylist would tell you to stay away. The reality is that even one small mistake can cause irreversible damage to your locks!

Of course, we all want to avoid that — so how do we fix our overgrown roots? The answer lies in quick touch-up products that can cover your natural color or grey hairs without much risk. We want a product that will wash out, and Protege Beauty’s touch-up concealer just may be it. It has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers!

Get the Protege Beauty CoverAge Premium Root Touch Up with free shipping for just $30, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 13, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, but are subject to change.

For starters, this product couldn’t be easier to use. The compact comes with a pressed powder, application brush and a mirror to help guide your process. The brush features two different tips in order to get you the most precise powder application possible. All you have to do is take either end of the brush, pack on the powder, apply it to the strands that you want to cover and then dust off any excess product. Yes, it’s that simple!

The root touch-up comes in five different shades — blonde, strawberry blonde, auburn, brown and black. Though these colors may not perfectly coordinate with your hair’s hue, they can get the temporary job done!

Reviewers who claim they were “dubious about this product” say that they are “very, very happy” with their results! Best of all, Protege Beauty makes it easy for you to give this a try, because they will grant any unsatisfied customer a full refund up to 365 days after purchase. They are that confident that we will all benefit from this powder root touch-up, why is why so many shoppers have found the perfect match!

