Quay Is Having Their Last BOGO Sale of the Season — Shop These Sunnies Now

This is not a drill, fellow shoppers! Right now, Quay Australia is having their last BOGO sale of the season. That means you can score two pairs of sunglasses for the price of one — and the more pairs you buy, the more you save. These sales are rare with Quay, and you likely won’t get this chance again until next year!

We picked out our top pairs for you to shop below, including some handpicked faves from celebrities! Keep scrolling to check them all out ahead of the holiday weekend!

Kristin Cavallari’s Quay Sunnies Pick

These sunglasses can go with any outfit, which is totally in line with Kristin Cavallari‘s style. She teams her simple, chic looks with these sunnies time and time again, and they always look amazing!

Get the Sweet Dreams sunglasses for $55, available from Quay Australia!

These Instagram-Approved Sunglasses

If you’re always on top of the trends, these sunglasses boast the rectangular shape that’s all over Instagram right now! It’s no wonder that celebs are snapping these up — they were designed with the fashion-forward shopper in mind.

J.Lo’s Quay Sunnies Pick

Jennifer Lopez loves to make a bold statement wherever she goes, and that’s exactly the vibe you get with these sunglasses. They’re oversized, which is instantly apparent. You are sure to feel like a pop diva whenever you throw these bad boys on!

Get the Nightfall sunglasses for $55, available from Quay Australia!

These Trendy Unisex Sunnies

The great thing about these sunglasses is that they look fabulous on all genders! This retro style is everywhere right now, and we adore this oversized take on the trend!

Get the Quay X Maluma Yada Yada sunglasses for $55, available from Quay Australia!

These Classic Wire Frame Sunnies

These sunglasses are a modern version of the classic aviator style. The shape is more square with rounded edges, and the combination of the lens color and gold wire is winning!

Get the Jezabell sunglasses for $75, available from Quay Australia!

These Thick Oversized Sunnies

These sunglasses will pretty much cover half of your face, which is ideal if you want to feel like an A-list celebrity hiding from the paparazzi. The hint of tortoiseshell is so chic!

Get the After Hours sunglasses for $55, available from Quay Australia!

These Unique Geometric Sunnies

These sunglasses are for anyone who likes to take risks in the style department. The shape is different than many others on the market, and the all-black finish gives them a sleek quality that can elevate any ensemble.

Get the On Location sunglasses for $65, available from Quay Australia!

Looking for something different? Check out all of the awesome sunnies and so much more available from Quay Australia!

