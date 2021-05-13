This Affordable Puff-Sleeve Dress Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon never ceases to amaze Us with their clothing selection. Not only are many of the styles we find seriously stunning, the majority of pieces are beyond affordable too! If we had to guess, we would think that the fabulous fashions were far more expensive.

Take our latest find — this adorable dress from R.Vivimos! It immediately reminded us of the trendy pieces from higher-end brands like LoveShackFancy, whose dresses cost a pretty penny. But this frock we found? It’s currently yours for prices starting at $32!

Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Summer Floral Print Puff Sleeves Vintage Ruffles Midi Dress for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2021, but are subject to change.



Not your style? Check out other dresses from R.Vivimos on Amazon!

We’re obsessed with the romantic, feminine vibes that this dress is exuding. It has a peasant-style look to it, which is incredibly popular right now thanks to the whimsical costumes on display throughout Bridgerton on Netflix! It flares out beautifully and has an empire waist with smocked fabric up top. So sophisticated!

You can wear this dress in one of two ways — keep the sleeves up over the shoulders, or pull them down for an off-the-shoulder vibe. We also love the simple floral print, which you can get in five different colors! It’s available in baby blue, beige, bright yellow, pale grey and white.

Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Summer Floral Print Puff Sleeves Vintage Ruffles Midi Dress for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out other dresses from R.Vivimos on Amazon!

Shoppers can’t stop raving about how much they adore the look of this dress, and note that it works for tons of different body types. This dress looks like it would cost well over $100, which makes it a true best buy for the summer months. If you’re not fully feeling yourself and don’t know what to wear, this is the type of dress that will instantly boost your mood and give you confidence to take on the day!

See it: Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Summer Floral Print Puff Sleeves Vintage Ruffles Midi Dress for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from R.Vivimos and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!