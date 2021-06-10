These Long ‘Miracle’ Patches Are Perfect for Targeting Acne Hot Spots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our go-to acne treatments is a pimple patch. Almost everyone we know who’s tried one has found them to be super effective at healing breakouts quickly. The only problem is that they’re so small. They only cover one pimple each, so if we’re dealing with a lot of blemishes, we end up using half of the entire sheet — and it takes forever!

What we need is a bigger patch that can cover numerous pimples at once, especially in our breakout hot spots. And that’s exactly what Rael is giving us. The beauty and feminine care brand’s Miracle Patch packs are changing shoppers’ complexions for the better, and now it’s our turn!

These patches are larger and longer than the typical dot patches you might be used to. This way, you’ll need just one to hit an entire hot spot on your chin, nose or cheeks, for example. They’re even contoured to better fit certain spots on your face. They’re made of medical-grade, highly-absorbent hydrocolloid and they’re drug-free, hypoallergenic and non-drying!

These patches claim to draw out pus and impurities straight from the source so your acne can heal and disappear faster. It may also protect pimples from bacteria — as well as your fingers, in case you’re a picker or popper. This means they could help prevent scarring as well. Just place them over whiteheads or surfaced acne for best results. If you have pimples under the skin, try the brand’s microcrystal patches!

To use these patches, always start off by cleansing your skin and patting it dry. You can then peel the backing off a patch and lightly press it over the area you’re targeting, holding it down for three seconds. Each patch has tapered edges to keep it in place, even if you’re tossing or turning overnight — though hopefully you’ll sleep peacefully knowing that good skin days are ahead.

Wait four to eight hours before removing. By that time, you may be able to see the white spots from the drained pus underneath the patch. Grossly satisfying! This is why it’s recommended that you wear them overnight, or maybe while working from home if you have no Zoom meetings scheduled. Once you’ve peeled off the patch, simply dispose of it and moisturize the area with clean hands!

Each pack comes with 10 patches, so this is a major beauty deal. These patches are vegan and cruelty-free, by the way, so this is a feel-good purchase in just about every way. They’re even on Prime!

