This Collared Crop Top Takes the Preppy Trend to the Next Level

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Preppy style is all about tradition. There are certain hallmarks of the aesthetic — think polished basics that form a uniform. Naturally, a polo is usually part of the equation! A classic collared shirt with buttons running down the neckline is the ultimate staple in a preppy closet.

That said, the vibe can instantly be shifted to feel more grungy — which was a particularly popular trend back in the ’90s. Now that the fashion era is back en vogue, we’re looking for easy ways to incorporate it into our wardrobe. If you want to achieve a similar style, this crop top from Remidoo that’s available on Amazon can help make it happen!

Get the Remidoo Women’s Collared Long Sleeve Striped Crop Top for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top has all of the ideal elements of the polo shirt design, but it’s complete with a few tweaks that give it some edge. The cropped length and more voluminous sleeves definitely it feel like a more current garment, and the striped color options available will surely suit every shopper! If you do want to take the grungier route, there are plenty of dark color palettes that you can pick up — but for a cheerier look, there are brighter shades as well. If stripes aren’t your thing, don’t stress — there are solid hues available too. Simply put, there’s a version of this top that will work for you!

Get the Remidoo Women’s Collared Long Sleeve Striped Crop Top for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

While there are differences depending on which you purchase, here’s what each of these tops do have: The same casual design with a standout white collar and cuffed sleeves. They’re all also made from the same lightweight material that’s dreamy for a year-round garment! Shoppers say that this top has become a must-have in their wardrobes. Not sure how to style it? It’s the perfect piece to wear with baggy high-waisted jeans and chunky white sneakers if you want to create a ’90s-inspired ensemble.

See it: Get the Remidoo Women’s Collared Long Sleeve Striped Crop Top for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Remidoo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!