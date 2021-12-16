How to Wear These Revolve Holiday Pieces All Winter Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Figuring out our holiday outfits is most of the most exciting parts of the season. But what about when the new year rolls around and it’s time to (reluctantly) move on? Sadly, we can’t really wear ugly Christmas sweaters and elf hats into January, February and beyond. That’s why we like to also find pieces that can work for both holiday gatherings and the rest of winter too!

Revolve has so many beautiful pieces to choose from if you’re looking for a chic holiday outfit you can wear again and again. We’ve picked out five of our favorites, all from the site’s Holiday Shop. Let’s take a look at them — and how you’ll wear them into 2022!

This Velvet Dress

You can’t go wrong with velvet for the holidays, especially when it comes in this luxurious Roan Rouge color. This dress has ruffle cuffs and a lace-up back that scream special occasion, but we can also totally picture it with a pair of tights and chunky sneakers!

Get the Free People Daphne Velvet Sleeve Dress for just $128 at Revolve!

These Lamé Pants

These metallic pants are compliment magnets for sure. Strut up to the holiday dinner in these and a satin cami or embellished sweater. Or grab the matching top. Post-holidays? Don’t overthink it. Wear them with a simple cropped tee and low-top sneakers!

Get the Sabina Musayev x Revolve Pluto Pant for just $278 at Revolve!

This Crystal-Embellished Necklace

Automatically elevate any holiday outfit with a piece of jewelry from celeb-favorite brand 8 Other Reasons. This chunky, layered necklace is 14k gold-plated and features both cable and curb chains as well as crystal embellishments. It will stun with a cowl-neck dress and heels, but when you’re going a little less fancy, try layering it over a turtleneck or under the collar of a button-up shirt!

Get the 8 Other Reasons Golden State Necklace for just $90 at Revolve!



This Velvet Blazer

More velvet? More velvet. This gorgeous, jade green blazer has a double-breasted design and subtle shoulder pads for a trendy fit, while its rich velvet fabric will be perfect with your favorite holiday dress or jumpsuit. After the new year, simply style it with a pair of skinny jeans and a bandeau top, or over a fitted knit set!

Get the Free People Velvet Ashby Blazer for just $198 at Revolve!

These Golden Heels

When you’re feeling lost, go for the gold. These Steve Madden heels are made with a gleaming leather upper and have a stylish square-toe design. You can pair them with any single one of the pieces we listed above for the holidays. They’ll definitely come in handy for weddings and date nights too, so keep them ready to go on your shoe rack!

Get the Steve Madden Signal Heel for just $90 at Revolve!

