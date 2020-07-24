This Is the Perfect Denim Jacket to Wear on Cool Summer Nights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Denim jackets will never go out of style. While trendy updated versions may come and go, the classic look of a standard denim jacket is something that always has a place in our closets. A crisp, clean jean jacket is a forever favorite, and they’re made even better when they hail from an iconic American brand.

The brand that we’re talking about is Lee. They have been producing jeans for over a century, and this denim jacket is a dream to wear on summer nights when the humidity lets up.

Get the Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Stretch Denim Jacket for prices starting at $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2020, but are subject to change.



Need more proof we’ve picked a winner? This jacket is a bestseller on Amazon. Nearly 4,000 shoppers have purchased it and are absolutely in love! It comes in a number of different colors and washes, and all of the options are worth looking at. The material itself has a tiny bit of stretch to it which makes the jacket a bit more comfortable to wear than other versions.

This jacket is cut in a straight fashion, and the stitch work on it is impeccable. The denim panels are expertly constructed, and you can immediately tell that this design is incredibly well-thought-out. Plus, it looks way more expensive than it is — in fact, none of the color options will cost you more than $35!

It’s no surprise that shoppers are awarding this jacket five stars, and some claim that this is their “new favorite”! Although it’s on the simple side, when you do denim right, it’s easy to tell tell when it’s a cut above the rest. Not only is the price totally within budget, the quality that you get is next level.

Proud owners love the garment’s flexibility and are getting plenty of use out of it. Jackets like these are endlessly versatile, so you’ll get more than your money’s worth when you pick up one for yourself — trust Us!

