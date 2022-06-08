Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think about summer, two colors immediately come to mind. The first is yellow, the shade of sunshine — a citrus hue that conjures up the sweet taste of lemonade on a hot afternoon. And the second is purple, reminiscent of lavender jacaranda trees and gorgeous summer sunsets. If only we could bottle up those evocative colors to remind Us of summer all year long.

Well, now we can! Luxury luggage brand Rimowa has just released a new capsule collection that captures the essence of summer. Inspired by the chic French Provence, these suitcases and bags come in lavande light purple and citron pastel yellow. Oh là là! We selected some of our favorite styles from this summery collection below. Whether you have an upcoming vacay or just want to pretend you’re in Paris, these travel tools will transport you in style.

This Citron Carry-On Suitcase

Ready for take-off! This compact rolling suitcase is a ray of sunshine. Stand out from other basic bags on your flight with this vibrant yellow carry-on, featuring TSA-approved locks and a flex divider.

Get the Essential Cabin for $740 at Rimowa!

This Lavande Check-In Suitcase

Designed with high-tech functionality, this polycarbonate suitcase is a heavy-duty must-have. Durable yet lightweight, this large hard shell luggage has enough room for up to 10 days of travel.

Get the Essential Check-In L for $925 at Rimowa!

This Citron Trunk Plus Suitcase

If you tend to overpack like Us, then this extra-large checked bag will be your new best friend. Offering optimum capacity for lengthy trips, this oversized suitcase is spacious and secure. And the handle on the side allows you to lift the bag with ease.

Get the Essential Trunk Plus for $1,155 at Rimowa!

This Lavande Medium Tote Bag

Pretty in purple! Crafted from full-grain leather and canvas, this trendy tote provides zipper closure for added safety. You can choose to wear the purse as a crossbody with the removable strap or as a handbag with the leather handles.

Get the Never Still Tote Medium for $1,260 at Rimowa!

This Citron Large Tote Bag

Need a little extra room to store your belongings? This large tote is even more spacious but still just as stylish! Perfect for work or travel, this bag can fit your laptop or iPad.

Get the Never Still Tote Large for $1,330 at Rimowa!

Looking for additional accessories? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!