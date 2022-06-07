Limited Time! Save Up to 50% on Designer Finds at Saks Fifth Avenue

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wardrobe: upgraded! Owning just a few designer pieces can seriously transform your closet — but even just those few can cost a pretty penny. That’s why when we see a huge designer sale, we spring into shopping action!

Right now, Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 50% off on top designer finds, including brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Chloé and so many more. Shop a few of our favorite picks below and check out the sale for yourself!

These Crochet Slides

Is this not the cutest shoe you have ever seen? The multicolor, crossover crochet straps are absolutely going to collect compliments like a magnet and have you feeling like a stylish star even in the simplest of summer outfits!

Get the Chloé Woody Crossover Crochet Slides (originally $525) for just $315 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

This Leather Belt

The best thing about a designer belt? You can wear it with basically any outfit, whether slid through the belt loops of your jeans or around your waist to cinch your waist in a dress! This red leather one features a silvertone Givenchy logo buckle so everyone will instantly know you’re a style icon!

Get the Givenchy 4G Buckle Leather Belt (originally $390) for just $273 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

This Timeless Tote

We’ll always feel confident when there’s a Marc Jacobs bag in our closet. This perfectly-sized everyday tote is made with crinkled and crocodile-embossed leather, has a subtle logo tag and even features a magnetic closure to keep your belongings safe!

Get the Marc Jacobs Director Leather Tote (originally $550) for just $385 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

This Smocked Dress

Let your fashion prowess flourish in Dolce & Gabbana’s famous florals. This frock is just gorgeous, featuring shades of purple, trendy tie-straps and a stretchy smocked waist. Flattering, comfy and truly a stunning piece!

Get the Dolce & Gabbana Smocked Floral Dress (originally $1,395) for just $837 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

This Bold Satchel

This Barbie-pink bag is a head-turning statement piece. Wear it hands-free as a crossbody or remove the strap to reveal its versatility, letting it elevate a simple tee and jeans or pair perfectly with a cocktail dress. This is a deal not to be missed!

Get the 3.1 Phillip Lim Nano Pashli Leather Satchel (originally $495) for just $347 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the Saks Fifth Avenue designer sale here!

