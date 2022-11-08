Cancel OK
Tory Burch Just Majorly Marked Down Over 200 Items — Starting at Just $69

New markdown alert! Tory Burch just put hundreds of items on sale, and we couldn’t be more excited — especially since these prices dropped before Black Friday.

We took on the task of narrowing down these sale steals to bring you our absolute top picks. Scroll on to get the scoop and don’t forget to take advantage of these jaw-dropping discounts while they last!

This Bestselling Purse

Fleming Raffia Convertible Shoulder Bag
Fleming Raffia Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch

So many shoppers have picked up this specific purse and fallen in love with it — it’s easy to see why! We adore the flap style and the fact it can be converted from a shoulder bag into a crossbody purse. The size is also noteworthy because it can fit a ton of items!

Was $698On Sale: $299You Save 57%
See it!

This Thin Card Wallet

Kira Chevron Patent Card Case
Kira Chevron Patent Card Case Tory Burch

If you’re packing a smaller purse, a large wallet takes up too much real estate — which is why we adore slimmer wallets like this one! There are two slots in the front and the back, plus one larger slot in the center to hold cash.

Was $98On Sale: $69You Save 30%
See it!

This Retro Shoulder Bag

McGraw Spazzolato Wedge
McGraw Spazzolato Wedge Tory Burch

The ’90s energy is real with this purse! Shoulder bags like this one have made a major comeback, and we’re obsessed with the look.

Was $328On Sale: $199You Save 39%
See it!

These Simple Slides

Eleanor Slide
Eleanor Slide Tory Burch

It may be too cold to wear these slides depending on where you live, but you can still rock them on warmer fall days! They are just as easy to throw on as a pair of slippers, but look far more put-together — despite being seriously comfy.

Was $298On Sale: $149You Save 50%
See it!

This Fun Wallet Crossbody 

Kira Chevron Stripe Chain Wallet
Kira Chevron Stripe Chain Wallet Tory Burch

This bag was made for nights out! We love the use of different prints and colors which make the accessory stand out, especially if you’re wearing an all-black ensemble. You also don’t have to carry around a separate wallet because the card slots are built in!

Was $548On Sale: $239You Save 56%
See it!

These Trendy Sandals 

Puffed Up Sandal
Puffed Up Sandal Tory Burch

A go-to black heel that looks exactly like this pair is a must for any wardrobe! What makes these heels special is the puffy design of the leather — so unique!

Was $398On Sale: $199You Save 50%
See it!

This Cute Bucket Bag

McGraw Felt Small Bucket Bag
McGraw Felt Small Bucket Bag Tory Burch

This bag is the epitome of fall fashion! It has a cozy feel, while the muted colors make it easy to team with practically every outfit. The bucket shape is roomy and compact at the same time.

Was $398On Sale: $299You Save 25%
See it!

This Crossbody Purse

Kira Quilted Square Crossbody
Kira Quilted Square Crossbody Tory Burch

The square shape of this bag makes it feel extra elevated and different! Anyone would appreciate receiving this as a gift.

Was $498On Sale: $349You Save 30%
See it!

This Adorable Watch

Miller Watch
Miller Watch Tory Burch

We think this watch is a perfect signature accessory, and it can also make a great holiday present. It’s made from soft suede, which is sure to be comfortable to wear!

Was $250On Sale: $149You Save 40%
See it!

These Chunky Boots

Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boot
Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boot Tory Burch

Boots like these are a staple for Us in the fall and winter, and we adore this pair! They’re comfy and team well with so many types of looks — from casual leggings to boho-style dresses.

Was $428On Sale: $289You Save 32%
See it!

These Stylish Sneakers 

Serif Tory Sneaker
Serif Tory Sneaker Tory Burch

This is not a sneaker you wear for working out, but if you’re going to be on your feet all day long, they’re ideal! They’re not bulky and can add a fun pop of color to casual outfits.

Was $228On Sale: $159You Save 30%
See it!

This Compact Tote Bag

Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag
Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag Tory Burch

This tote may be on the smaller side, but there’s still plenty of room to work with! In fact, it’s large enough to fit a tablet or compact laptop if you want to use this as a work or travel bag.

Was $398On Sale: $299You Save 25%
See it!

This Sleek Wristlet 

Fleming Soft Wristlet
Fleming Soft Wristlet Tory Burch

If you’re not carrying around a ton of items with you on a busy day and want to stay relatively hands-free, a wristlet like this one is fantastic! There’s enough room to stash your credit cards, ID and a lip gloss in one chic little package.

Was $278On Sale: $149You Save 46%
See it!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the latest markdowns at Tory Burch here!

