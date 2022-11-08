Tory Burch Just Majorly Marked Down Over 200 Items — Starting at Just $69

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New markdown alert! Tory Burch just put hundreds of items on sale, and we couldn’t be more excited — especially since these prices dropped before Black Friday.

We took on the task of narrowing down these sale steals to bring you our absolute top picks. Scroll on to get the scoop and don’t forget to take advantage of these jaw-dropping discounts while they last!

This Bestselling Purse

So many shoppers have picked up this specific purse and fallen in love with it — it’s easy to see why! We adore the flap style and the fact it can be converted from a shoulder bag into a crossbody purse. The size is also noteworthy because it can fit a ton of items!

This Thin Card Wallet

If you’re packing a smaller purse, a large wallet takes up too much real estate — which is why we adore slimmer wallets like this one! There are two slots in the front and the back, plus one larger slot in the center to hold cash.

This Retro Shoulder Bag

The ’90s energy is real with this purse! Shoulder bags like this one have made a major comeback, and we’re obsessed with the look.

These Simple Slides

It may be too cold to wear these slides depending on where you live, but you can still rock them on warmer fall days! They are just as easy to throw on as a pair of slippers, but look far more put-together — despite being seriously comfy.

This Fun Wallet Crossbody

This bag was made for nights out! We love the use of different prints and colors which make the accessory stand out, especially if you’re wearing an all-black ensemble. You also don’t have to carry around a separate wallet because the card slots are built in!

These Trendy Sandals

A go-to black heel that looks exactly like this pair is a must for any wardrobe! What makes these heels special is the puffy design of the leather — so unique!

This Cute Bucket Bag

This bag is the epitome of fall fashion! It has a cozy feel, while the muted colors make it easy to team with practically every outfit. The bucket shape is roomy and compact at the same time.

This Crossbody Purse

The square shape of this bag makes it feel extra elevated and different! Anyone would appreciate receiving this as a gift.

This Adorable Watch

We think this watch is a perfect signature accessory, and it can also make a great holiday present. It’s made from soft suede, which is sure to be comfortable to wear!

These Chunky Boots

Boots like these are a staple for Us in the fall and winter, and we adore this pair! They’re comfy and team well with so many types of looks — from casual leggings to boho-style dresses.

These Stylish Sneakers

This is not a sneaker you wear for working out, but if you’re going to be on your feet all day long, they’re ideal! They’re not bulky and can add a fun pop of color to casual outfits.

This Compact Tote Bag

This tote may be on the smaller side, but there’s still plenty of room to work with! In fact, it’s large enough to fit a tablet or compact laptop if you want to use this as a work or travel bag.

This Sleek Wristlet

If you’re not carrying around a ton of items with you on a busy day and want to stay relatively hands-free, a wristlet like this one is fantastic! There’s enough room to stash your credit cards, ID and a lip gloss in one chic little package.

