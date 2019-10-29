



The second the rain starts out of nowhere? We’re sent into full-on panic mode. Honestly, it’s so rare that our carefully-selected outfits include appropriate footwear. Sometimes, we can’t help but choose fashion over comfort!

Well, the good news? We no longer have to make that difficult decision. Instead, we can blend practicality and style and have a comfy-chic shoe on standby for all of our seasonal needs. Just take a look at these beauties!

Grab a pair of the Sam Edelman Women’s Tinsley Rain Boot (originally $131) now with prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

The one pair of shoes we need in our closet? The Sam Edelman Women’s Tinsley Rain Boot, of course. Firstly, let’s all relax when it comes to the term “rain boot.” We’re not talking about bulky, oversized ones that scream uncomfortable. Here, we’re talking about an updated version of the classic option. This is a pair that reviewers are deeming “fashionable and stylish,” and come without any of the “hassles of taller versions.”

What’s extra special about this pair? Let’s start with the endless options! This rain boot comes available in 15 different shades. There’s everything from black matte to dove grey, and fun pops of colors such as bright red! Each and every version looks extremely similar to the fan-favorite Chelsea boot — that many of Us wear almost every day!

Reviewers loved how these rain boots “were a great alternative” to the traditional choices. One reviewer was more than pleased about the “stretch” this one features, and how it could easily be “slipped on and off” at a moment’s notice.

Another happy customer loved how “durable” this boot was — and how it was “100% waterproof” and could withstand even the toughest of storms. All anyone has to do it throw this boot on and head out the door! Plus, its rubber-like sole allows it to be tucked away in any bag! It’s the perfect “just in case” shoe.

We can definitely understand why so many reviewers claim this shoe is a “compliment magnet.” It’s so sleek and stylish, that it’s the must-have rain boot this season and next!

