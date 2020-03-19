These Sanitizing Wipes Are Available to Order Now on Amazon

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Hand sanitizer is definitely hard to come by these days. It seems as though everywhere we search, shelves are empty and “Out of Stock” pop-ups await Us at every turn. But the demand is high — and if you have the time to do some thorough research you can still find options to order.

The problem is that many out there are working from home or handling other responsibilities and may not have tons of time to spend scouring Amazon for available products. But the Shop With Us team is here to help — in fact, we found these top-rated hand cleansing wipes that are available to order right now. Get them while you can!

Get the EO Essential Oils Hand Cleansing Natural Fiber Wipes (French Lavender) for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2020, but are subject to change.



These individual wipes from Essential Oils are not only cleansing but employ a variety of natural ingredients and materials to make them both safe to use and sustainable. They’re made from a bamboo fiber material that’s completely organic, and the alcohol used in the formula is derived from non-GMO sugarcane. This is the ingredient that these wipes utilize which makes them effective against germs. They also include organic plant botanicals and essential oils to make them non-drying — and provide their beautiful lavender scent as an added bonus.

The scent is not only soothing for the hands, but relaxing to the senses. Lavender is known to have calming effects for the mind and can help put it at ease. We can all use something to help Us unwind and feel less tense right now!

You can easily throw a bunch of these wipes in a small bag and take them on the go if you need to run to the grocery store or walk the dog — or keep them in the house and use them after going outside. It’s all about extra precautions to make sure that we’re as clean and hygienic as we can possibly be. Having these wipes on hand is a good start!

