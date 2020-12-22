You Might Love These Flowy Yoga Pants Even More Than Your Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings are pretty much our uniform. We wear them for lounging around at home, we wear them for working out, we wear them for going out and sometimes we even wear them to sleep. We love leggings and we always will. But still…there are days when we’d just rather wear something else.

Sometimes we need a little more stretch, a little more flow and a little more fashion. We still want that same versatility of wear, but in a different design with a different feel. And you know what? We can have it. Even better? We can have it for under $20!

Get the Sarin Mathews Yoga Wide Leg Lounge Pants for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, December 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

These wide leg yoga pants perfectly fit the bill. Like leggings, you can wear them for just about any casual occasion, but they’re even more versatile. And that flowy, relaxed, flattering fit? Simply the best. The fabric is soft, lightweight and breathable, and the silhouette is totally on trend. Why reserve these bottoms solely for the home when they’re just as easily ready to upgrade an out-and-about outfit?

These pants have a high-rise, elasticized waist and an adjustable drawstring, so you can always move the waistband around a bit. They also have deep side pockets. We don’t even need to explain to you why that’s a win. Pockets are always a win, especially when they’re actually deep enough to hold things!

These wide leg yoga pants are currently available in eight variations. For solid shades, you can choose from black, navy, burgundy, dark grey, army green and a dusty rose pink. Looking for a little print? There are two floral variations you may fall quickly in love with, one with yellow flowers and the other with pink!

When it comes to styling these pants, you know they’re always ready to be paired with a sports bra or cropped workout tank. And for less sweaty occasions, how about white sneakers and a mock neck top, or a chunky sweater and ballet flats? You could even tuck a button-up top into them for a more professional look. You won’t have trouble coming up with outfits once they’re in your possession. They’re just begging to be worn with practically anything and everything!

