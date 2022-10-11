Savannah Guthrie’s Favorite Pretty Hair Ties Are a Perfect Under-$20 Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Something as simple as hair ties shouldn’t necessarily cause so many issues, but here we are, ready to complain. Unless we’re ready to commit to a major chop for life, we’re always going to need them, but we’d rather not deal with them creasing our hair, snapping painfully or just looking kind of ugly on our wrist.

Scrunchies are an option — we certainly own and wear them — but they’re not going to be right for every occasion. First of all, they get in the way when we’re wearing long sleeves or layers like sweaters and hoodies. Secondly, they’re not going to look right with a lot of outfits, like nicer dresses with heels or even a pair of overalls. That’s why we’re all about Savannah Guthrie’s hair tie pick right now!

Get the By Lilla Disc Elastic Hair Ties and Bracelets for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Guthrie once revealed to Us what essentials she keeps in her bag, and it’s still a fantastic list to reference when filling up your own. “I love By Lilla ponytail holders,” the Today host said. “You can wear them as bracelets. 10 times a day I grab one off my wrist.” So maybe she keeps them more on her wrist than in her bag — but it only makes sense!

By Lilla is all about “rebelling against the black elastic.” That’s why the brand’s handmade hair ties instantly stand out, showcasing a row of golden discs across part of the band. A shiny, stunning accent that will actually make you love showing them off on your wrist! And there will be no more, “Oh my gosh, I accidentally left my hair tie on my wrist” during nicer occasions. You could even choose to wear it on purpose as a formal accessory. It will look great in your hair too, of course!

These elastic hair ties also win out over others by preventing creasing, as well as being harder to lose. It’s not always easy to find a skinny black hair tie on the floor, but if you accidentally drop or misplace this one, those glimmering golden discs will help catch your eye!

Yet another reason to love these hair ties? They’re a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for anyone. Even if their hair is short, they can still work as pretty, comfy accessories for their wrists!

