If we could choose our dream guest list for a girls’ night out, it would definitely include Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly. After everything that has gone down with #Scandoval, we would love to let loose with our favorite Vanderpump Rules ladies. But the only question is, what would we wear when hitting the town?

On a recent Amazon Livestream, Scheana recommended this sparkly bag for a GNO. “My sister basically has the Prada version of this,” the Scheananigans podcast host said. “I will never spend money on Prada, so this is what I selected as the go-to rhinestone-that-doesn’t-break-the-bank bag. I think this is so cute for a girls’ night out. It’s got this mesh. It’s very loose but sturdy and it is adorable. I’m obsessed with this bag. Definitely recommend for a girls’ night out if you’re trying to save some money but still look very chic.” Even though this purse is silver, it’s “good as gold!”

Get the Montana West Glitter Crossbody Handbag for just $34 (originally $37) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Montana West Glitter Crossbody Handbag is so in style this season! We’ve been seeing rhinestone bags all over the Internet, from Cult Gaia to Mark Jacobs. But since, like Scheana, we will not be splurging on a luxury label, this affordable option is perfect!

Looking to spice up your OOTN with one simple statement piece? This shimmering shoulder bag will turn all the heads and earn you all the compliments. Plus, you can choose to remove the detachable handle to turn this versatile purse from a handbag to a crossbody. Brilliant!

Scheana is not the only fan of this crystal crossbody! One customer called this purse the “perfect night out handbag.” Another shopper gushed, “I love this purse so much! A perfect dupe for the $700 Alexander Wang!” And one reviewer raved, “I absolutely adore this purse! The crystals are not cheap quality and secured in place nicely. I used this purse for an event and it’s still perfectly in tact. The short handle is real genuine leather and the detachable chain is such great quality and the perfect length.”

Rock this rhinestone bag with an LBD and heels or jeans and a white tee. Keep the rest of your look simple so the purse can really shine! Get ready for your next girls’ night out with this fabulous find from Amazon!

