The 11 Best Prime Day Deals on Rugs — Starting at Just $23

As the weather gets colder, it’s more important than ever to adorn our home with decor that spreads all the cozy vibes. And we’re not just talking about candles and blankets! If you want to stay warm from head to toe, then we have to start from the ground up. More than just a design accent for our floors, rugs provide coverage and insulation. If you’ve ever stepped on a particularly fluffy rug, then you know what we mean. Hello, happy feet!

Amazon Prime Day is here to keep our toes toasty with a wide selection of rugs that are on sale for up to 47% off! From patterned area rugs to space-saving runners, these essentials make Aladdin’s magic carpet look like child’s play.

Take advantage of these limited-time holiday savings before it’s too late by shopping the 11 best rug deals below!

Rugshop Vintage Distressed Bohemian Area Rug

Bring some color into your spice with this vibrant boho area rug! One shopper gushed, “Love this carpet so much! It’s super soft and easy to clean and I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. I would recommend this it really does brighten up my living room.”

Was $50 On Sale: $21 You Save 58% See It!

Valenrug Antique Collection Printed Rugs

If your interior design style leans towards vintage-inspired, rustic pieces, then this Antique Collection printed rug is right up your alley! One customer called this boho rug “super soft and luxurious.” Ooh la la!

Was $68 On Sale: $51 You Save 25% See It!

Barnyard Designs Handmade 100% Cotton Runner Rug

Need a simple runner to fill out your space? Accented with navy stripes and tassels, this beige rug goes with all different decor styles — modern, farmhouse or preppy.

Was $38 On Sale: $30 You Save 21% See It!

Rugshop Distressed Abstract Watercolor Runner Rug

We’re smitten with the soothing vibes of this abstract watercolor runner. To echo one reviewer, “Beautiful vibrant colors, soft and plush! I love this rug.”

Was $50 On Sale: $38 You Save 24% See It!

Jonathan Y Boho Diamond Indoor Area Rug

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! Although they were probably referring to jewels, the same can be said about this diamond-print boho area rug. This soft grey carpet will match virtually any furniture.

Was $103 On Sale: $56 You Save 46% See It!

Luxe Weavers Rugs Euston Modern Area Rug with Abstract Patterns

The earth tones of this abstract modern art rug feel very fall and winter. And in case you were worried, one reviewer reassured Us, “THIS is a REAL rug people!!”

Was $170 On Sale: $138 You Save 19% See It!

Levinis Buffalo Check Rug

Cute plaid rug for fall? Check! This Buffalo check carpet works well under a doormat or on its own. And the black-and-white farmhouse style is fitting for fall!

Was $60 On Sale: $32 You Save 47% See It!

Rugshop Distressed Abstract Area Rug

On the hunt for a patterned rug based in neutral tones? This abstract area rug features grey, white and blue accent colors that will go with most decor.

Was $60 On Sale: $37 You Save 38% See It!

Rugshop Modern Bright Flowers Non-Slip Area Rug

Flower power! We love that the pattern of this floral area rug isn’t overpowering. In fact, it’s quite a versatile print.

Was $150 On Sale: $102 You Save 32% See It!

Lahome Boho Sun Print Area Rug

Spread some sunshine throughout your space with this sun print area rug! Such a cheerful focal piece.

Was $42 On Sale: $38 You Save 10% See It!

Modern Fluffy Area Rug

Keep it cozy with this fluffy area rug! Available in a variety of colors, this shag style feels like a blanket for your feet.

Was $28 On Sale: $23 You Save 18% See It!

