15 of the Best Prime Day Deals for Holiday Entertaining and Decor

Dreams do come true! Prime Day 2.0 is here, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale. Lasting from today through Wednesday night, this is your time to nab all of the holiday entertaining and decor deals you’ll need for the months ahead!

Let’s get right into it. Shop holiday must-haves for amazing prices below, before they sell out!

Entertaining Deals

Was $30 On Sale: $15 You Save 50% See it!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t even know where to start? This Christmas With Southern Living book includes holiday-inspired recipes along with guides for decorations and handmade gifts!

2. We Also Love: So adorable! This Certified International serving platter features cute little gingerbread people. Perfect for serving cookies!

3. We Can’t Forget: These six Piatti Naturali plates will be great for appetizers or desserts. Yes, they’re microwave-safe!

4. Red or White: Serving wine? Bring out these Lenox holiday wine glasses. You get four per purchase!

5. Serve It Up: Scoop the mashed potatoes or veggies into a bowl like this Lenox serving bowl, featuring peaceful images of trees and stars!

6. Say Cheese: While not directly holiday themed, this Smirly charcuterie board will majorly come in handy for your holiday party, especially before dinner is ready!

7. Bonus: Really define the vibe by remembering the little things like these holiday-themed Juvale napkins!

Decor Deals

Was $13 On Sale: $11 You Save 15% See it!

8. Our Absolute Favorite: No matter which holiday you celebrate, let this Goer tinsel curtain get the party started and be perfect for photos!

9. We Also Love: So easy to set up, this Glitzhome Hanukkah porch sign is a great buy. You can hang it on the wall too!

10. We Can’t Forget: Decorating the Christmas tree is always such a fun activity, but what about decorating the ornaments themselves? This OurWarm DIY ornament kit will make for a fun all-ages activity!

11. For Your Door: This pre-lit National Tree Company wreath is a beautiful find for your door. Once the wreath is up, it’s officially holiday season!

12. Pretty Pillows: Dress up your couch or bed with these Christmas-themed 4th Emotion throw pillow covers!

13. Cookies, Anyone? While we’d love to eat holiday cookies every single day of our lives, this Sweet Water Decor candle is a pretty darn great substitute!

14. Lighten Up: Brighten up any room with these Jmexsuss string lights. Put them around the tree or on the wall!

15. Bonus: Cozy up by the fireplace with this Pavilia blanket wrapped around you! It comes in multiple great holiday designs!

