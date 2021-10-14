Why Shoppers Are Falling in Love With These DTC Brands

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many companies are steering away from selling their products in stores and finding more success marketing and selling directly to consumers. This allows for a greater deal of transparency and communication between brands, customers and both. This model has been hugely successful for brands in the health and wellness industry looking to change the way these products are marketed and sold, which is often with little oversight on ingredients and claims to the products effectiveness. With sales, marketing and manufacturing directly in the hands of business owners, the potential to create new and innovative products has never been greater than right now. There are a ton of amazing brands that have grown over the last few years in a number of different industries and today, we’ll hear from some of the top brands that shoppers are going crazy about right now. These brands are quickly becoming, and already are, fan favorites that have created innovative products and direct to consumer services.

Any shopper will know the experience of shopping for basics. White shirts that almost fit right, that are too thin or too thick. That’s the ethos behind Easy Standard. To provide high quality basics that are comfortable, sustainably made and designed for and on women’s bodies. Our standards are becoming a favorite of shoppers because we understand what it’s like to get frustrated looking for clothes that fit right and feel great to wear.

Sabrina Pereira, Head of Growth Marketing Easy Standard

One of the departments that the cannabis industry has always lacked is high quality storage units for cannabis products. We believe at Stori that cannabis is as fine as wine, and it should be stored with the same care. Our secure packaging is controlled by a temperature monitoring app and keeps customers’ flowers fresh, safe and organized in sleek containers that look as cool as they are.

Karina Karassev, Founder and COO Stori

Our unique pieces at ArtSugar are all made by unique creators on social media. Our website is your one-stop-shop for unique pieces created by some of the top designers on Instagram to show your living space some love! Our pieces connect you directly with creators and express a passion for supporting new and blossoming artists.

Alix Greenberg, Founder ArtSugar

Our vintage inspired disposable plates are so elegant, you won’t know they’re made out of paper! At Sohpistiplate, we realized that a solution was needed for big loads of dishes after family dinners. Anyone used to hosting big dinners or getting togethers knows how much of a hassle it is to clean up at the end of the night. That’s why we created our elegant line of disposable paper plates as well as reusable cutlery for any entertaining our customers like to do.

Daniel Seehoff, CEO Sophistiplate

Elegant and minimally designed streetwear is all the rage right now. At Daniel Patrick, we make the highest quality streetwear designed for everything from city dwelling to backpacking and camping trips. We believe that fashion should be comfortable, functional and look great which is why we are becoming a favorite for shoppers and fans of streetwear.

Daniel Patrick, Founder Daniel Patrick

JuneShine is becoming popular among fans of hard kombucha and ciders, and that’s because we take such great care of what we put into our drinks and how they’re made! Our connection to our customers allows us to gain deeper insight into what’s important to them, which allows us to further our growth as we build our customer circle.

Justin Chan, Growth Manager JuneShine

Our subscription model, sustainable packaging and unique line of products has boosted our popularity at Bite Toothpaste. Customers are looking for companies that care about their experiences and offer them a variety of options to find the products that they need. Additionally, we provide recyclable packaging and containers for all of our products, making wasteful toothpaste tubes a thing of the past when you shop with Bite.

Lindsay McCormick, Founder and CEO Bite

At Package Free Shop, we are proud to be an entirely waste free business. Customers love shopping with us for our commitment to sustainability and the cute, unique and reusable packaging our products come in. Everything we sell is sourced from brands that align with our values around sustainability and honesty. We are all here together, and we need to help the earth together too!

Lauren Singer, CEO Package Free Shop

Self care and beauty should go hand in hand. That’s why people love our skin care products at Loli which are made from healthy, organic superfoods proven to help nourish our skin rather than cover it in synthetic moisturizers and chemicals. What we put in our body should be as healthy as what we put on the outside, which is why we are constantly researching new natural foods and plants to deliver the healthiest formulas out there.

Tina Hedges, CEO Loli

Shoppers today are smart enough to make their own buying decisions. What they want is an efficient online shopping experience that lets them find what they need and order it conveniently. A brand that remembers the importance of customer experience and applies them to their online store cares about their customers.

Steven Zeldes, Founder and CEO of AvaCare Medical

Consumers are smarter today than ever. They not only expect convenience, but they also want quality. DTC entrepreneurs have to think of the complete buyer experience, not just the product in a vacuum if they want to win on the modern web.

Kevin Miller, D2C Marketing Expert

These brands have been and continue to be fan favorites because of their integrated direct to consumer model and the unique services they provide. The ability to deliver directly to consumers has grown over the years, allowing companies to provide more specific kinds of products to meet their customers’ wants and needs. In part due to e-commerce, this has changed the way buyers and sellers interact with each other. More DTC brands means more happy customers!

