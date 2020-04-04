It’s Vitamin C Day today! Didn’t know this holiday existed? It doesn’t matter if you were aware or not — any national holiday is worth celebrating in our books, especially when it surrounds one of the most important nutrients. If you don’t know exactly how to participate in the festivities, you need not worry! Dermstore and Skinceuticals are here to help Us all out.

The online skincare retailer and lauded brand have teamed up to give their shoppers a special treat in honor of the big day! Not only will you get a free deluxe sample of the bestselling Skinceuticals Vitamin C serum with any purchase, if you pick up a full-size product from the brand you’ll score an additional deluxe sample of the Skinceuticals Resveratrol B E serum as well! This offer is only available while supplies last, so don’t wait too long!

Pick up a free Skinceuticals CE Ferulic deluxe 4mL sample with any Dermstore product purchase, plus get a free Skinceuticals Resveratrol B E deluxe 4mL sample with the purchase of any Skinceuticals item! Offer valid only on April 4th. Gift has a $22 value — each product is valued at $153+ for the standard size!

Both of the products that you have the chance to sample are five-star rated, top-selling Skinceuticals serums. The C E Ferulic serum formula combines ferulic acid and pure vitamin C and E that helps shield your skin from intense environmental damage. It can also brighten your complexion and give your skin a more radiant glow — and that’s all thanks to the high percentage of vitamin C! Over 2,000 Dermstore shoppers truly can’t stop singing the praises of this serum, and we have a feeling that you may be persuaded to pick up the full-size product after giving it a try during your social distancing skincare experiment.

While you would typically use C E Ferulic in the mornings, the Resveratrol B E is a nighttime serum that can help repair your complexion while you sleep. The formula, which contains pure resveratrol, baicalin and pure vitamin E, is meant to neutralize free radicals and help firm your skin, making your complexion look even more youthful. It’s settled: Vitamin C Day is definitely the day you want to shop at Dermstore! Why would we miss out a chance to try both of these skin treatments?

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!