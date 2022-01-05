This Award-Winning Cream Is Proven to Smooth Out Wrinkles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Top anti-aging products are excellent alternatives to shelling out big bucks to receive regular professional procedures. Of course, if you want to invest in the latter, that’s entirely up to you — but it’s simply not an option for most of Us. That said, shopping skincare is tricky — it’s hard to know which specific products are worthy of your investment. Sometimes, you don’t know how your skin will react, as many anti-aging treatments use powerful ingredients that can be irritating — especially if you have sensitive skin.

But then there are numerous formulas that are backed by science and designed by experts in the skincare space. No surprise here: A beloved brand that we adore for all of our anti-aging needs is SkinCeuticals, and one of their latest releases comes in a cream form rather than a serum. This is a dream for dry winter skin!

Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Anti-Aging Cream

Get the Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Anti-Aging Cream for $130 from SkinCeuticals!

Their Triple Lipid Restore Cream has already made a splash in the beauty world by winning a Best Beauty Buys award from InStyle in 2021. This product boasts a patented formula that you won’t find anywhere else, and according to reviewers, it’s truly magical. The experts behind SkinCeuticals created a very particular ratio of pure ceramides, natural cholesterol and fatty acids to perfectly balance each other out to help correct signs of aging.

These three ingredients are the skin lipids that your complexion may be lacking, which is what causes signs of aging in the first place. Issues include fine lines and wrinkles, sagging and a general loss of elasticity in the skin. When you help promote these lipids in your skin’s outer barrier, you’re aiming to support its natural repair and restore itself to its full youthful glory!

Get the Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Anti-Aging Cream for $130 from SkinCeuticals!

You can use this product up to two times per day and apply it on the face, neck and chest. A little goes a long way, so you only need to use a small amount for each of these areas. After cleansing the skin and using your favorite toners or other serums, take a little bit of the cream and massage it into your skin in circular motions that go upward.

You can use this in place of your regular everyday moisturizer or layer it underneath your other products. If you find that other anti-aging options are harsh on your skin, this formula may be right for you and your needs.

See it: Get the Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Anti-Aging Cream for $130 from SkinCeuticals!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out the entire skincare line available from SkinCeuticals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!