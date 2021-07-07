Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re not shy about trying out uncommon new ingredients when it comes to skincare. If it works, it works. It’s how ingredients like snail mucin, bee propolis and algae have made their way into our beauty routine. So worth it! We know many other skincare enthusiasts who are on the same page as Us here too. But should we take it a step further?

Our aging skin says “Yes!” We’ve definitely seen some good results with our current regimen, but “good” isn’t quite good enough. Maybe it’s a lot to ask, but we’d prefer something with results that veer closer to the “miraculous” side of things. Realistic? Actually, yes — and there are no doctors’ visits required!

Get the SkinPro Deep Freeze Stem Cell Anti-Aging Cream at Amazon!

This patent pending cream uses cryogenic technology to essentially freeze time, or even make it appear as if your skin is aging backwards. It uses a unique blend of powerhouse ingredients, such as antarcticine and inyline, which may decrease wrinkle depth, protect skin and target expression wrinkles. There’s also everyone’s favorite ingredient for plump, hydrated skin: hyaluronic acid!

The main aspect of this cream that really caught our attention here, however, is that it uses stem cells via fruit cell culture extract for major potential anti-aging benefits. Swiss scientists recently began studying an 18th century species of apple that “could be kept for months without withering,” and experts got to work on seeing if it could have the same effect on skin!

These stem cells may not only help decrease the appearance of wrinkles but also help hydrate the skin, stimulate new cell growth for a smooth, happy complexion and protect skin against negative environmental factors. Scientists created a solution using 2% of the stem cells and tested it on 20 volunteers twice per day, and in only two weeks, they saw an eight perfect reduction in crow’s feet. After four weeks, that number reportedly shot up to 15%!

Could this kind of skincare technology be the next big thing in keeping skin youthful even as we age? It’s looking good, especially with how happy Amazon reviews are with their own results. Be one of the first to experience the magic of this cryogenic cream for yourself!

