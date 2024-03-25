Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If we’re taking skincare advice from anyone, it’s Sofia Richie-Grainge! Throughout the stress of her 2023 wedding and the hormonal changes that may have come with her current pregnancy, Richie has still been able to maintain the most picture-perfect, flawless skin. And yes, while great genetics probably play a role in this, that’s not the whole picture. She’s also a savvy skincare shopper — and has been for years!

One thing that reportedly helps her achieve her signature glowy, blemish-free skin? The Sunrise Service Brightening Hydrogel Face Mask. Earning a spot on her coveted, magazine-worthy Instagram with over 11 million followers, Richie posted a Pinterest-style selfie in the mask with sunglasses, a spa headband, gold earrings, a white tee and a coffee back in 2020. Inspiring our morning skincare routine, Richie added a “What’s for breakfast?” caption to the post, making a play on the mask’s Sunrise Service name.

Get the Sunrise Service Brightening Hydrogel Face Mask (originally $30) on sale for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

As Richie showed in the Instagram picture, the face mask comes in two parts — one half for the top, and the other half for the bottom — which makes applying to the face much easier. Helping to ease the effects of late nights and early mornings, Richie’s mask of choice from the brand is a brightening mask, which helps to combat dryness, depuff, soothe, hydrate and wake up your skin. It does this thanks to its hydrogel serum, made of baobab oil, white flower complex, pumpkin extract and bio duoferm.

To get the most out of the mask, the brand recommends applying it on clean and dry skin. It just takes 10 minutes of use on your complexion to get the effects. After the 10 minutes is up, simply massage the rest of the serum into your skin. Use when your skin needs a wake-up call or two to three times per week for consistent brightening.

Beyond just Richie, shoppers are loving it too. This happy customer said it helped them achieve that “amazing and relaxing spa-like feeling” from the comfort of their own home.

“The masks work great (especially in the morning) to get ready for the day by reducing puffiness and helping achieve a nice glowing, dewy look,” they said. “I love to apply these in the morning especially after those rough nights where I do not get enough sleep and it really shows the next day.”

A Camila Mendes and Emily Ratajowski-approved brand, Loops has several other popular and celebrity-loved masks. Serena Williams said she loves their Weekly Reset under eye masks, which are also now currently on sale. But they have several other masks depending on your skincare concerns, whether you need a detoxifying mask, one that helps with dry spots and even a variety pack if you want to try them all.

Even Sofia Richie doesn’t just wake up with flawless skin. Sometimes, it takes a morning mask like this one to achieve that effortless glow. The best part? The pack of five masks Richie uses is now on sale for just $24 on Amazon — making them just under $5 a piece!

