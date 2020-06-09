You Won’t Have to Worry About Scratching up These Aviator Sunnies

Welcome, everyone. This is your captain speaking. It looks like we have clear skies ahead for this online shopping trip, and we may even reach our destination earlier than usual. Please sit back, relax and enjoy your time here, and don’t forget to press the overhead button if you need a snack!

Okay, we don’t actually have snacks, but we got excited. A good pair of aviator sunglasses really gives Us the confidence of a pilot, all the while leaving Us looking like glamorous superstars. You all know the famous style and have probably swooned over a pair of Ray-Bans or two in your day. Ray-Bans are expensive though, and sunglasses in general are way too easy to break or scratch up. If you want the style but don’t want to spend $100+ in case of disaster, these SOJOS sunnies are simply the way to go!

Get the SOJOS Classic Aviator Mirrored Flat Lens Sunglasses starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

These SOJOS aviators have a super lightweight metal frame, carefully constructed with high-quality spring hinges on the temples, as well as adjustable temple end tips for comfort — with nothing pressing into or prodding at your head. There are anti-allergy silicone nose pads too. Some shoppers actually prefer these glasses entirely over Ray-Bans because of their comfort factor!

As for the lenses, these glasses have 58mm mirrored lenses with 100% UV400 protection to keep your eyes safe from long-term damage while filtering out glare. Mirrored sunglasses not only look cool, but we love having them around to use as a compact mirror when we need to check for food in our teeth or see if our mascara has smudged!

There are multiple varieties available of these aviators, so whether you’re looking for blue lenses with a silver frame or pink lenses with a gold frame, you’re covered. There are a couple of non-mirrored pairs too, as well as a clear, anti-blue light pair! That’s it, we need to buy more than one.

Each pair of sunglasses you order will come with a microfiber cleaning cloth and a soft pouch, along with a box you can use for storage or traveling. Shoppers are so impressed by everything included and the overall excellent quality — you can see why these shades have so many reviews. Finally a pair of chic sunglasses you don’t have to be on such high alert with. Next time you accidentally drop, scrape or sit on your pair, you can easily buy another, though we think you’ll end up taking great care of these beauties once you see them in real life!

