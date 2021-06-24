Get Sophia Bush’s Romantic Summer Dress Look With This Amazon Find

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Full confession: We’ve been totally obsessed with Sophia Bush since the One Tree Hill days. We remember getting to school and absolutely freaking out with our friends over Brooke and Lucas’ on again, off again romance and all of the other non-stop drama surrounding the entire cast. Even now, we follow everything Bush does, whether it’s her just-released Drama Queens podcast with OTH costars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz or she’s simply strutting through the streets of NYC!

On one of her most recent walks through the big city, Bush rocked such a gorgeous, romantic summer look that we knew we absolutely had to recreate it. She looked fresh-faced and adorable for the switch from spring to summer, wearing a puff-sleeve mini floral dress with a square neckline and high waistline. We sped over to Amazon and searched until we found a similar dress with the same details and vibe. And we succeeded!

Get the KANCY KOLE Smocked Waist Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Kancy Kole dress perfectly captured the charming, playful and pretty look of Bush’s own dress. Like hers, it has short puff sleeves, a trendy square neckline and a delicate, all-over floral print. The colors are pretty close too. We love this one, however, because it adds on ruffle cuffs at the sleeves, a flattering, stretchy smocked waist and subtle tiers on the flowy skirt portion!

This dress is lightweight and breezy for warm weather, and we can definitely imagine ourselves rocking it in a big city as well. We can, however, just as easily see ourselves wearing it for a picnic in a park or a stroll through a botanical garden. We could definitely see ourselves wearing it out to eat as well, or to a cute party. We basically want to wear it everywhere!

While this specific version is definitely our pick for most closely channeling Bush’s look, this dress does come in other colors, with or without a floral print, so you can take your pick on the Amazon page. There are also a few versions with long sleeves you can check out, either for cooler summer nights or for transitioning into fall!

After you order this dress, make sure to text your best photographer friends, because you’re going to be dying for a photo shoot. It’s the greatest time of year to take some stylish snaps, after all. #InspiredBySophiaBush!

