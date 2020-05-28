Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re a fan of wearing your birthday suit and not much else while relaxing around the house, more power to you! But even if we’re living solo in our homes, many of Us still want a little extra fabric to feel fully comfortable.

Easy, effortless loungewear has taken centerstage in our lives lately, and these super stretchy leggings have moved to the top of the wish list. The reason? Well, wearing them may feel like we’re not wearing anything at all!

Get the Spalding Women’s Essential Capri Legging with free shipping for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Let’s break it down. For starters, these leggings are made by Spalding, which is a legendary brand known for high-functioning athletic gear. They have been in the game for over a century, so their résumé is strong. While this particular product is of the simple, no-frills variety, sometimes that’s exactly what we need.

These leggings are smooth and seamless. They lack pockets or other embellishments that would add extra layers of fabric to the garment. That’s precisely why a pair of leggings like this was made for chilling on the couch. For some, they may not be ideal for a workout — as many prefer a pant that feels more supportive in the waistband. That said, they will certainly be sufficient for light yoga or basic stretching.

Spalding Women’s Essential Capri Legging (Black)

Get the Spalding Women’s Essential Capri Legging with free shipping for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

The leggings come in two staple shades: a black and a dark grey. They are constructed from a thin cotton-blend that’s both breathable and comfortable. These leggings were designed to stay put — so that means there’s very little risk of slipping or sliding while they are on. In terms of fit, it’s recommended that you pick these up in your usual size. So many shoppers have fallen head over heels with these Spalding leggings, and we’re ready to get in on the action — even if it’s from the comfort of our couch.

See it: Get the Spalding Women’s Essential Capri Legging with free shipping for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Spalding and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!