This Toddler Dress Set Is Adorably Chic for Back-to-Preschool Season

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shopping for a toddler? With back-to-school season in the not-so-distant future, it’s time to start looking around for preschool-friendly clothes. Obviously, you want pieces that the child will enjoy wearing, but you also want something cute enough for those precious back-to-school photos!

Zappos has plenty of great kids clothing, and we’re especially loving Spotted Zebra’s collection of school-to-play pieces. Some of these pieces are so cute, we honestly wish they would come in adult sizes. We’d totally wear the dresses from this dress set, specifically!

This set comes with two maxi dresses, and you can grab them in three toddler sizes: 2T, 3T and 4T. The most important aspect of any kids clothing is that it has to be comfortable and not get in the way of its wearer, and these dresses have that aspect down. They’re made of 100% cotton, so they’re comfy, breathable and gentle on baby-soft skin. Children won’t be left irritated, itchy or upset over their outfit!

We also like how these are playwear dresses, so they’re fit for any games of Tag or running around the playground. Toddlers aren’t going to sit still on a chair for long periods of time with their legs crossed — nor should they — so we love that these dresses can hold their own (and be easily washed in the machine at the end of the day)!

The first dress in this set is a minty, aqua green with doodle-style illustrations all over. You’ll find rainbows, hearts, fruits, palm trees, unicorns and cute little phrases all over (and more). This dress also has a pretty pink piped trim at the neckline and armholes, plus a matching bow at the belly!

The second dress in this set is a solid baby pink all over, including the trim and bow. The overall construction and silhouette are the same. We specifically like this dress because while the other one is more playful, this one can definitely be dressed up for a nicer occasion without making your toddler uncomfortable and trying to take their clothing off. It happens! But not this time.

This set also comes in two other variations. One set has a pink dress with an aqua trim and a super colorful floral dress, while the other has a solid aqua dress with a pink trim, plus a pink dress covered in gemstone doodles. All three sets are mega-cute and we adore the color themes, so we wouldn’t be shocked if someone wanted all of them for their little one!

