Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Ever been stuck on a long flight with your teeth chattering and legs bouncing up and down because you’re so cold? Yes, you can buy a blanket, but it’s usually paper-thin and too small to layer up. And it’s not like you can step out for a bit to warm up. All of your other clothing is stowed away too, so you just have to freeze, asking the flight attendants for hot drink after hot drink.

We know we’ve had the same happen on train rides before too — or even on road trips with friends where everyone else likes to turn the air conditioning a little too high. All you want to do is be comfy on your long trip — maybe even comfy enough to fall asleep — but it’s not going to happen…unless you own something like this plush hoodie!

Get the C9 Champion Luxe Hooded Pullover for just $40 at Zappos with free shipping!

We were immediately drawn to this hoodie, able to see its plushness even in a small thumbnail photo. It’s soft, fuzzy and just lovely, but it’s also made to be breathable so you don’t overheat within five minutes of putting it on. We also love that it has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and overall effortless vibe. It has a kangaroo pocket up front too so you can keep your hands warm. It could also be used to hold your phone as you’re checking in at the airport or train station!

Get the C9 Champion Luxe Hooded Pullover for just $40 at Zappos with free shipping!

This hoodie currently comes in two colors. Mauve Mist Purple is like an icy lilac shade that manages to work for any season, while Indigo Screen is dark and moody and going to look good on anybody and everybody. Wear either with biker shorts like the models, or if it’s going to be extra chilly, grab a pair of leggings or jogger sweatpants. Remember a pair of socks and some slip-on shoes too, especially if you’re going through airport security!

While we think this hoodie is a necessary component of a travel uniform, it doesn’t need to be stored away in the closet for the rest of the year. We can definitely see ourselves wearing it in a cold office or in the morning while working from home. It would also be perfect for going to the movies — or for a movie marathon on the couch. Of course, it can also act as a layer of major warmth underneath your puffer jacket or pea coat in the winter. We know that any excuse we have to wear it, we’re going to take!

Get the C9 Champion Luxe Hooded Pullover for just $40 at Zappos with free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from CJ Champion here and check out more comfy and fashionable hoodies and sweatshirts available at Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!