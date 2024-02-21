Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Olivia Wilde‘s street style feels like fashion we would actually wear. She’s often spotted in leggings, sneakers and other athleisure while running errands around town. (Stars — they’re just like Us.) Recently, she’s rocked a J.Crew puffer coat, an Alo Sherpa jacket and Ray-Ban sunglasses — all pieces we’d absolutely purchase ourselves. And just yesterday, the Don’t Worry Darling director left a workout in Los Angeles with an essential athletic accessory: a Hydro Flask tumbler.

While the rest of the world is losing sleep over the viral Stanley Cups, we prefer this similar style that is still in stock in a variety of colors. Plus, this travel tumbler is currently on sale at Amazon! Take that, Stanley. Keep scrolling to shop Wilde’s water bottle of choice!

Get the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler for just $40 (originally $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Stay hydrated on the go with the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler! This stainless steel water bottle comes with a flexible straw, a strong ergonomic handle and a colorful powder coat exterior. Dishwasher-safe and durable, this tumbler features vacuum insulation that will keep your drinks cold for hours on end! These portable products also fit most cupholders, so you can take them with you on your road trips.

And if you’re torn between the Hydro Flask and the Stanley Cup, just read this review: “I had a Stanley cup but dropped it and the handle broke off. So I got this Hydro Flask and it’s the best flask I’ve ever used. I love the soft, but strong, straw that is located in the middle and not to one side. It’s super easy to clean, plus it keeps my water cold all day long. It’s attractive and fits in my SUV cup holder. It does not leak. I can’t even think of a negative. Get one!”

If your heart’s not set on a Hydro Flask, then check out these other options below!

Other Tumblers We Love:

