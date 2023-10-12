Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

These Storage Must-Haves Are on Super Sale for Prime Day — Save Up to 70%

By
Christmas-Decor
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The transition from summer to fall, and soon from fall to winter, is the ideal time to stock up on some serious storage solutions. Swapping out clothes and swapping in seasonal home decor can be complicated if you don’t have a good storage setup, and only gets more difficult as the years go on if you don’t get organized now. We know it can be overwhelming — but luckily, Amazon has some great options on mega-sale now courtesy of Prime Big Deal Days!

From clothing storage to items that combine form and function, to holiday-focused repositories and more, there are excellent deals on everything you need to get organized and get things put away. Keep on scrolling for our favorite picks on sale this Prime Day… and get prepped for all the fun soon to come!

Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack

90L Large Storage Bags, 6 Pack Clothes Storage Bins Foldable Closet Organizers Storage Containers with Durable Handle for Clothing, Blanket, Comforters, Bed Sheets, Pillows and Toys (Gray)
Budding Joy
At a stellar 52% off, this 6-pack of durable fabric storage bins is perfect for packing your summer clothes away and getting out the big guns for the winter to come. They have handles for carrying and even a clear window in each bin to make it easy to identify what’s inside — always a struggle with opaque plastic boxes!
$44.99On Sale: $21.65You Save 52%
See it!

Homidec 6-Cube Storage Organizer

6-Cube Storage Organizer, Closet Organizer Storage Shelf Bookcase Bookshelf with Metal Hammer, Storage Cubes Organizer Cabinet for Kids, Closet, Bedroom, Bathroom, (11.8x11.8x11.8 inch), Black
HOMIDEC
If you like your storage solutions a little more out in the open, we recommend this bookshelf-style organizer with six cubes perfect for making any bedroom, bathroom or closet a little less hectic. You can either keep all of the cubes open or add in fabric drawers to easily tuck things away (not included). You can also move and remove cubes to build different shapes, including short squares and tall towers, depending on your spatial needs.
$34.99On Sale: $24.37You Save 30%
See it!

Budding Joy 90L Under Bed Storage Containers, 4-Pack

Budding Joy 90L Under Bed Storage Containers, Closet Organizers and Storage Bins, Underbed Storage Bags with Clear Window for Blankets, Sheets, Pillows, Dorm Room, Holiday Wrapping Paper Storage
Budding Joy
Perhaps you’re sorely in need of storage space but don’t have the closets to spare? This 4-pack of collapsible fabric storage bags is perfect for making the most of your under-bed areas, with a clear window on top for identification and easy stacking capabilities if needed.
$29.99On Sale: $19.50You Save 35%
See it!

popoly Large Toy Box Chest with Lid

popoly Large Toy Box Chest with Lid, Collapsible Sturdy Toy Storage Organizer Boxes Bins Baskets for Kids, Boys, Girls, Nursery, Playroom, 25"x13" x16" (Linen Gray)
popoly
This easy-to-assemble collapsible toy box is perfect for getting the kids involved in cleaning up their possessions — all they need is to throw in their toys and pop on the lid, and voila! No more stepping on Legos, Barbies or any middle-of-the-night ouchies. This bin works well even if there are no kiddos around, ideal for storing away linens, towels, craft supplies and more.
$49.99On Sale: $15.99You Save 68%
See it!

Zober Christmas Ornament Storage Box

ZOBER Christmas Ornament Storage Box - Stores 80 Ornaments W/Dividers - Christmas Ornament, Figurines, and Accessory Storage Containers - Side Pocket, Card Slot, Durable - Red
ZOBER
The holidays are coming, my friends, and if you’re anything like Us, you want to get a little more organized with decor storage this time around. This Christmas ornament storage box is a great solution — it’ll keep all your prized ornaments sorted and safe while storing the rest of the year, and will make it easy as pie for decorating when you break ’em out again for the festive season.
$30.87On Sale: $18.39You Save 40%
See it!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-prime-day-handbags-jewelry

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Handbag and Jewelry Deals

quiet luxury style

Related: 20 Quiet Luxury Prime Day Deals That Breathe Sophistication Without Designer Pri...

amazon-prime-day-deals-that-save-hundreds

Related: Mattresses! TVs! The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals to Save You Hundreds

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories