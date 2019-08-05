



Raise your hand if you love the beach and the pool. Everyone? We figured as much. Now, raise your hand if you’ve fallen victim to a bad swimsuit a time or two before? Everyone again? We’ve all been there. Whether it was the wrong color, fit or cut, there are a million different ways it can go wrong.

Summer isn’t here for a long time, it’s here for a good time. So why would anyone want to risk ruining it with an uncomfortable swimsuit that’s unflattering? If asking Us we shouldn’t, and we most definitely won’t if we are rocking this perfect one-piece swimsuit! This swimsuit isn’t just insanely stylish and supportive, it’s also majorly marked down at the moment. We’re talking 60% off and what’s better than that? It will have all of those future beach plans covered, too!

The Becca Color Play Crochet Belted One-Piece Swimsuit will bring in all the likes on Instagram thanks to the flattering design and unique silhouette. We’re loving how this suit comes in two different colors. The black option is fun and fabulous and we all know how great a basic black piece can be. It’s sleek, sophisticated and, most importantly, slimming. The merlot option is perfect for anyone looking for a pop of color. This eggplant-inspired purple hue is just enough without being too much. It’s great for anyone looking to add color into their wardrobe.

Honestly, who isn’t swooning over this swimsuit? It’s impossible not to be from the first glance — and that’s before we even discuss all of the delicate details it features. There are removable cups, adjustable shoulder straps and a full lining for maximum coverage, but the V-neck cut and sheer insets give a little peak of skin. It also has just the right amount of coverage so no one will have to worry about any slips or wardrobe malfunctions.

Have we mentioned this slip-on swimsuit is the ultimate 2-in-1? The knit crochet material is extremely similar to our favorite bodysuit. It can easily pair with anything in our wardrobes thanks to the sheer insets and belted midsections. The details elevate it to a more elegant level but still make it effortless enough to rock at the beach.

Whether we’re catching a last-minute dinner or meeting family, we love how easily it can be styled for wearing outside the beach or pool — and in a matter of seconds nonetheless! We can easily rock that cardigan we used as a cover-up and transition into the nighttime. Just add your favorite pair of jeans or shorts to the look. Finish it off with a sneaker or heels tucked away in our trusty totes! Catch us for the rest of summer in this easy-to-wear swimsuit!

