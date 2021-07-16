17 Summer Dresses for Impressing at All Types of Occasions

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Calendars and planners everywhere are seriously putting the work in this summer. Last year, we were basically looking for any excuse to jot down any plans down at all — even ones we would have remembered either way. This year, however, we have events! Occasions! Moments! And we need dresses for all of them!

There are tons of different occasions where a summer dress would be appropriate, but they all call for different types of styles. That’s why we’ve rounded up 17 we think you’ll love, whether you’re heading to an outdoor wedding or the beach!

For Weddings

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You simply can’t go wrong with something like this xxxiticat slip dress right now, especially with its pretty cowl neck!

2. We Also Love: We love this BTFBM wrap-effect dress because it’s so flattering, but you can leave the shapewear at home!

3. We Can’t Forget: This GRECERELLE true-wrap dress is great too because you can adjust the fit!

4. Bonus: This high-neck, floral Naggoo dress is nice and short for hot weather, but it’s still fancy enough for a wedding!

For Brunch

5. Our Absolute Favorite: So many Amazon shoppers adore this ruffle-adorned Dokotoo mini dress, and we can absolutely see it being worn for a sidewalk brunch!

6. We Also Love: This OFEEFAN dress is a fabulous pick for when you want to keep things comfy and easy but still look cute!

7. We Can’t Forget: This puff-sleeve Exlura dress is a number one bestseller, and we love its updated cottagecore vibes!

For Barbecues

8. Our Absolute Favorite: A barbecue means keeping things light and cute, which is why we love this trendy CNJFJ dress and its tie straps!

9. We Also Love: More tie straps? Obviously! This more fitted Floerns dress is going to drive your Instagram followers wild!

10. We Can’t Forget: This flowy AlvaQ cami dress is nice and relaxed for all-day comfort, but we love how it’s upgraded thanks to the buttons down the front!

For Beach Trips

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Make sure to take some pictures in this Riviera Sun cover-up dress before taking it off at the beach. The world needs to see those colorful tassels!

12. We Also Love: The sheer mesh details on the voluminous sleeves of this Ekouaer dress are so cool!

13. We Can’t Forget: This Bsubseach kaftan dress is going to turn heads, and we love its universally-flattering fit!

14. Bonus: This other Bsubseach dress deserves a mention as well for its amazing oceanic print!

For City Trips

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Heading into the city for the day? You’ll fit right in with the locals with this ECOWISH dress!

16. We Also Love: Ironically enough, you’ll find a lot of prairie dresses in big cities right now, and we love this R.Vivimos one!

17. We Can’t Forget: Grab a leather tote and low heels and you’ll have such a city-chic look with this cinched-waist shirtdress from The Drop!

