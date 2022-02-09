Touchdown! The Best Super Bowl Decor You Can Still Get by Sunday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and that means it’s almost time to see who comes out on top after some seriously dramatic playoffs: the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals. More importantly, it means it’s almost time for your Super Bowl party!

Don’t panic if you don’t feel quite prepared to host. Let Instacart take care of your grocery shopping and let Us show you all of the awesome decor Amazon can still get to you by Sunday. Make sure you have a Prime account to nab these finds in time — and place your orders ASAP!

Football Tablecloths

These fan-favorite football field tablecloths won’t only protect your furniture from the dipping sauces and hot wings, but they’ll brighten up your home with that game day spirit. You get two per purchase!

Get the Esjay Football Tablecloth (2-Pack) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Football Balloons

The second you see some balloons, you know it’s a party! This balloon set will instantly get the good vibes going!

Get the DecorationTime Football Balloon Bouquet Set for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Football Snack Supplies

Everyone knows a huge part of a Super Bowl party is the food. That’s why this pack is such an important find. It comes with eight buckets for popcorn (or chips, or pretzels!), plus 16 party plates!

Get the JOYIN Football Party Supplies for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Mini Football Foam Stress Balls

Yes, a Super Bowl party is fun, but it can also be totally stressful when you’re watching the game — especially if one of the teams is your team. These little stress balls are such a cute (and useful) thing to have that your guests will seriously appreciate when it comes down to the fourth quarter!

Get the JOYIN Mini Football Foam Stress Balls (16-Pack) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Football Field Backdrop

Going all out? How about a photo backdrop for all of your guests? Tell them to wear their favorite jerseys and bring props for a memorable night you can keep looking back on!

Get the HUAYI Football Field Backdrop starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Pin the Football Game

This one could be fun for both the kids and the adults! It’s a “pin the tail on the donkey” type game but instead you’re trying to land a football between the goal posts!

Get the Funnlot Pin the Football Game for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Football Cupcake Toppers/Wrappers

Serving cupcakes for dessert? This pack includes football-themed cupcake wrappers and toppers for an impressive dessert that’s totally Instagram-worthy!

Get the Omgouue Football Cupcake Toppers and Wrappers (48 each) now for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other Super Bowl and football decorations here!

