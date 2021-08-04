Cook With Scott Conant and More in Sur La Table’s Exclusive Zoom Classes

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Looking for ways to up your kitchen game? Then you’ll want to keep reading. With Sur La Table’s myriad of cooking classes waiting for you, your dining room could essentially turn into a five-star restaurant by year’s end!

Of course, Sur La Table has amazing in-store classes — the date night classes being particularly popular — but the online classes are not to be overlooked. Book one for yourself, for a food-loving friend, or even for a couple — you can do date night classes online too! Learn mouth-watering recipes and expert techniques from Sur La Table resident chefs, all from the comfort of your own kitchen. Curious about some of the different types of classes? We’ll tell you about our favorites below!

Sign up for online cooking classes at Sur La Table, starting at just $29 per household!

Sur La Table’s online classes are 90 to 120 minutes and take place over exclusive, real-time Zoom video chats. Spots are available on a first come, first serve basis, so you’ll want to book quickly when you see a class you’re interested in.

Let’s talk about Cookbook Club first, since we’re so excited to tell you about the chefs participating this year!

Each month, Cookbook Club highlights a new chef and their latest cookbook. When you sign up for a class, you’ll receive the featured cookbook as a gift with purchase and then you’ll get to join an interactive online session with them as they make recipes from their book. You can even ask questions during the class. For August, Hetty McKinnon, will teach you how to make her Easy Homemade Hand-Pulled Noodles with Ginger Scallion Oil. Drool.

September’s featured chef is Samah Dada, while October’s is Scott Conant. Chopped fans, rejoice! Conant’s ability to elevate simple dishes like spaghetti with tomato sauce is legendary, so you’ll definitely want to sign up for that one as soon as spots open up!

You’ll also want to check out the Focus Series for “comprehensive, multi-session courses that dive deep into classic cuisines and must-know techniques.” If you want to learn the origins of recipes or the science behind them, this is the series for you. Learn all about pasta, lobster rolls or even mixology from professional chefs, to name just a few available classes.

For both Cookbook Club and The Focus Series you’ll be given access to a virtual prep packet so you can buy and prepare your ingredients and tools before the class begins. Nothing like setting yourself up for success (and a delectable meal)!

Get ready to impress at your next potluck party after taking any of these classes. You may even end up inspired to invite friends and family over for dinner. After they taste what you made, they may even want to join in on your next Sur La Table class!

Don’t forget to explore all of Sur La Table’s products as well to prep your kitchen for these top-tier classes!

