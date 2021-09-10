This Flattering Bodysuit Has the Chicest Lace Detail in the Back

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Images provided by SweatyRocks.

Fashion fact: Bodysuits are a staple in our closets! They make the tucked-in silhouette far easier to wear, especially when we’re rocking high-waisted jeans. Our plain bodysuits may be the ones we reach for most, but it’s important to diversify our stock to include new styles.

If you’re looking for a fresh take on a bodysuit to add to your collection, you’ve officially met your match. We found a bodysuit that may look simple in the front, but when you turn around, it’s a major show-stopper. Yes, this piece is anything but basic!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Lace Sleeveless Cami Bodysuit for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

When you wear this SweatyRocks bodysuit, you’re bound to turn heads no matter how you style it. The front offers a traditional cami vibe, while the back dips low with gorgeous lace trim that creates a V shape. The bottom line? It’s absolutely unique and stunning!

One of our favorite parts of this fashion-forward staple is how it exemplifies a twist on a traditional garment. Allow Us to explain: You wouldn’t expect the back to be as revealing and glamorous by looking at the bodysuit from the front — but there’s a serious element of surprise once you turn around!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Lace Sleeveless Cami Bodysuit for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bodysuit is available in a variety of styles, which differ slightly in terms of lace and the neckline. There are also plenty of colors to choose from, and even a leopard-print option for the adventurous shoppers out there!

While the vibe of this garment may scream summer, you can still wear it in the fall with skinny jeans or high-waisted pants. Even if you have to wear a jacket over your outfit, once you get to your final destination, you can show off this bodysuit in its full glory!

See it: Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Lace Sleeveless Cami Bodysuit for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SweatyRocks and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!