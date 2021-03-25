This Chic Leopard Bikini Is Ultra-Supportive and Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know the typical struggles of buying new swimwear, but what we really want to talk about is the fear factor that can come with it — especially with bikinis. The fear of having a wardrobe malfunction while out in public is too, too real. We’ve probably all had an incident (or 10) where we needed to quickly adjust, whether something slipped out of place or off completely!

Waves, waterparks and cannonballs into the pool are all dangers to our swimwear staying on properly, but we can’t resist them. Even just standing up after a supine sunbathing session could find things looking out of place. We want to feel secure in our swimwear in every way. We want to be sure it stays where it’s supposed to and we want to feel confident in how we look, no matter if we’re bodyboarding, flying a kite or burying our feet in the sand. Basically, we want this bikini!

Get the SweatyRocks Spaghetti Strap Underwire Bikini Set in Leopard for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bikini is an eye-catcher for sure. A scene stealer. A showstopper. Or really, a scroll-stopper, because we immediately stopped scrolling when it came into view as we were browsing Amazon Fashion. It was exactly what we had been looking for and exactly what we wanted to share with you!

This bikini has a bra-style top as opposed to the typical triangle string or bandeau bikini top. It cups and supports your chests, and it even has underwire for extra support and shaping. There are removable padded cups as well if you want to enhance that flattering effect. The back has a metallic clasp closure, but if you want to adjust the fit, you can do so on the over-the-shoulder spaghetti straps, just like any other bra!

Get the SweatyRocks Spaghetti Strap Underwire Bikini Set in Leopard for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

As for the bottoms of this bikini, they have higher-cut legs for a perfectly on-trend look, and they’re quite cheeky. These are definitely the types of bottoms that will leave your legs looking elongated!

If you love leopard, there are two other leopard variations available on the same Amazon page, one with a black top and another that plays with color-blocking. Overall, there are actually over 30 variations though! You’ll find cow and zebra prints, butterflies and florals, polka dots, tie-dyes, solids and more. Some have slightly different silhouettes construction-wise, so make sure to hover over all of the photos for a good look before checking out!

Get the SweatyRocks Spaghetti Strap Underwire Bikini Set in Leopard for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from SweatyRocks here and shop more bikinis here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!