These Soft and Airy Shorts Will Make Your Legs Look Extra Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer is all about comfort. It’s the most easygoing season of the year, so we obviously want our outfits to reflect that low-key vibe. Breezy dresses and simple fashion are the name of the game!

When we’re not throwing on our favorite denim cutoffs to wear, we’re looking for ultra-soft bottoms that can help Us feel comfy as can be on scorching hot days. It’s hard to find the perfect pair of shorts, but we’re convinced that this option from SweatyRocks is about to become a new favorite.

Get the SweatyRocks Camouflage Women’s Workout Yoga Hot Shorts for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.



These simple drawstring shorts are made from a soft, stretchy material. They hit at just the right spot, making your legs look super long in the process — which is always a plus! Amazon reviewers say these shorts are long enough to cover up the backside region, but still short enough to show off your gams in their full glory.

These sassy shorts range from X-Small up to XX-Large in terms of sizing, and you can take a look at the guide to figure out which option will suit you best. Some shoppers note that these shorts do run small, so keep that in mind while making your selection. While these shorts are intended to have a mid-rise fit on the hips, you can wear them in a high-waisted style by adjusting the drawstring — which will also make them a bit shorter on the leg.

Get the SweatyRocks Camouflage Women’s Workout Yoga Hot Shorts for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

These SweatyRocks shorts come in plenty of different prints and color combinations. Each of the pairs is ideal for relaxed summer lounging. You can wear them while running errands, around the house or even to the beach. They are flattering, have a casual style and are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. At this point, we’re considering scooping up a couple of different prints to have with Us for the season — it’s impossible to pick just one!

See it: Get the SweatyRocks Camouflage Women’s Workout Yoga Hot Shorts for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SweatyRocks and shop all of the exercise and fitness gear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!