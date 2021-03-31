Shoppers Love How This Bikini Can Accentuate Smaller Chests

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have certain priorities when it comes to shopping for new swimsuits. Some of Us like to focus on tummy-control capabilities, while others seek out more support in the chest area. Of course, plenty of shoppers are also looking for pieces that will accentuate their assets and flatter their figures.

If your bra size is on the smaller side, there’s a good chance you identify with the latter group. If that’s the case, you’re in luck! A lot of shoppers claim that these bikinis from SweatyRocks have the ultimate underwire cups that can provide an instant boost in the bust department!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Sexy Spaghetti Strap Floral Bikini Set Underwire Swimsuit for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

The bikini tops featured with each of these swimwear sets have lined underwire cups in a variety of styles. Some of the cups have a slight V-dip and are cut in a demi style, and others are more full coverage. Reviewers with smaller cup sizes are gravitating toward the demi suits, and it’s easy to see why! Even though these aren’t push-up bikini tops, the shape of the cup naturally lifts and creates a gorgeous shape that flatters more petite chests.

In addition to the style variations, there are also tons of patterns and prints to choose from! We’re talking chic florals, an adorable butterfly print, trendy animal prints and, of course, standard solid shades that are oh-so-versatile.

While the top may be the star of the show, the bottoms are equally as flattering. They’re high cut and a bit cheeky in the back, plus the retro aesthetic can elongate the legs and make you feel ultra-confident. This is the type of swimsuit that may make even the shyest of shoppers ready to hit the beach this summer!

