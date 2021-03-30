This Matching Two-Piece Set Is the Ultimate Summertime Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a matching set for the spring and summer? Their popularity has skyrocketed over the past few years, and we’re proud to have been on the two-piece train since day one.

Sets are fan-favorites for a slew of reasons, but their versatility is surely at the top of the list. With a co-ord like this gem from SweatyRocks, you can wear the pieces together or rock them separately to create numerous other outfits. It’s easy to keep this set looking fresh through your styling choices!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s 2 Piece Boho Butterfly Sleeve Knot Front Crop Top with Shorts Set for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2021, but are subject to change.



Each set comes complete with a pair of high-waisted fabric shorts and a matching crop top, and you can choose between a few variations. For example, while some of the shorts include a belt, others have trim along the hemline — plus, the tops are available with different sleeves (including ruffles!).

Most of the sets are made from patterned polyester material, but if you’re not feeling the matchy-matchy vibes, there are two-pieces that include a solid shade on top and printed bottoms below. Regardless of your personal preference, there’s truly no limit to how many ensembles you can create. Team the top with high-waisted jeans or a maxi skirt, and pair the shorts with a billowy, button-down blouse or a white bodysuit and jean jacket. Easy breezy!

It’s not surprising that shoppers are obsessed with this set for its versatility and value! At the moment, you’ll receive two pieces for less than $30. Plus, reviewers say it’s a seriously flattering get-up too — and ideal for the warmer months of the year. Pick up yours now and get ready to upgrade your closet instantly!

